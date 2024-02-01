Scientific Games and Allwyn Move Bold Plans Forward for UK National Lottery

Company's Key Milestones on Schedule and New, Modern UK Technology Facility Officially Operating

LONDON and ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games marks the official transfer of the UK National Lottery's fourth license on February 1. Through close collaboration with partner Allwyn UK, Scientific Games has delivered strategically planned milestones to support Allwyn's plans to grow The National Lottery responsibly and minimize environmental impact.

Positive momentum is underway with the opening of Scientific Games' high-tech, 92,000-square-foot state-of-the-art scratchcard logistics facility in Warrington, UK to serve The National Lottery retailers. The facility features the company's patented SciTrak technology, which includes predictive ordering and sorting systems that drive scratchcard supply-chain efficiencies and sales performance. The on time opening of the new facility brings new jobs to the industrial city approximately 20 miles southwest of Manchester.

The logistics facility is the first of many scheduled deliverables from Scientific Games that are planned as part of the company's partnership with Allwyn. Allwyn's transformation program includes, in time, the conversion of The National Lottery's technology to Scientific Games' advanced SYMPHONY enterprise gaming system and more than 40,000 retailer terminals. Additionally, through the partnership, Scientific Games will provide a new digital platform, and high-performance instant win games created by UK-based SG Studios as well as partner studios around the world via the SG Content Hub and Partner Program.

"We commend Allwyn on its vision for growing The National Lottery and substantially increasing returns to National Lottery-funded projects as a result. We've long-awaited this moment, made possible through a close, working partnership. Together, we've proven our ability to navigate challenges necessary to begin delivering sustainable and responsible growth to the UK National Lottery on time and across channels," said Michael Conforti, President of International and Strategic Accounts for Scientific Games. "With more technology and products being deployed over the course of the license, this is going to be a very exciting time for The National Lottery, its retailers, players and beneficiaries."

On February 1, as the exclusive scratchcard provider to The National Lottery, Scientific Games commences its world-renowned Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program with portfolio planning advanced logistics and distribution of current scratch games alongside all-new, data-driven scratch games created and produced by the company. The scratchcards are produced at the company's Leeds, UK facility, one of five production facilities for the world's largest lottery games company.

"Our ambition is to offer more games, attract more players, inject more entertainment, create more winners and raise even more money for National Lottery-funded projects. Powering that ambition is a significant investment in our technology and operations as we modernize to secure The National Lottery's future sustainability," said Andria Vidler, CEO for Allwyn UK.

In addition to applying 50 years of best practices to game design and performance, Scientific Games is one of the first lottery companies to be globally certified to the Responsible Gaming Supplier framework established by the World Lottery Association. The socially conscious company has delivered on its promise of an environmentally focused facility in Warrington featuring solar and battery power, radiant heating system, all-electric lift equipment and energy- efficient lighting. Operations within the building employ energy-efficient and minimum waste-to-landfill recycling processes certified by Forest Steward Council standards. Scientific Games' UK field service vehicles are all electric and the company uses an internationally recognized sustainable courier for deliveries to The National Lottery retailers.

With products that generate 70% of global instant game retail sales, Scientific Games is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider, serving 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including 19 of the Top 20 instant game lotteries (La Fleur's 2023 World Lottery Almanac).

