SciBite showcases cutting-edge technology to Life Science leaders at Virtual User Group Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite, the award-winning semantic technology company, recently hosted its first Virtual User Group Meeting across three days, bringing together its global customer base to share cutting-edge insights.

An annual event that has been held face to face for the last three years, was unable to take place in the USA as originally hoped given current affairs. However, with the last year being incredibly busy for the rapidly growing organisation, SciBite couldn't miss the opportunity to share valuable knowledge with its customers.

The latest advancements across SciBite's semantic technology platform within Ontology Management, FAIR Data, Search and Knowledge Graphs were showcased to representatives from 25 of the world's leading life sciences organisations.

Attendees joined each other along with the SciBite team through a virtual event platform to hear leaders from Novo Nordisk, Biogen, BMS, and Pfizer who each presented on their recent use cases with SciBite's technology.

During the first day, attendees heard from SciBite's newly announced parent company Elsevier, as VP of Professional Services Tim Hoctor and Product Manager George Jiang gave an insight into how together, they will be moving forward to bring the best in technology and content together for the life sciences.

Customer presentation topics included empowering knowledge and data driven biomarker decision making with Associate Director of IT for Translational Medicine at BMS, Chris Willis; enterprise FAIR metadata terminology management with Director of Scientific and Clinical Analytics and Informatics at Pfizer, Sabine Schefzick; and Biogen's journey with SciBite to improve data integrity with Scientist Shari Bickford.

Attendees also heard about the latest technology collaborations in advancing discovery and accelerating pharmaceutical insights with SciBite and its partner network which includes Copyright Clearance Center, Stardog and Sinequa.

The final presentation saw SciBite's CTO James Malone and one of their Machine Learning Scientists Oliver Giles showcase newly launched state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence software platform SciBiteAI. James will also be presenting at Virtual Bio-IT World 2020 this week.

About SciBite

SciBite's data-first, semantic analytics software is leading the way with its pioneering infrastructure that combines the latest in machine learning with an ontology-led approach to unlock the value of scientific content. With headquarters in the UK, SciBite supports its global customer base with additional sites in the US and Japan.

