SciBase to present at the Vator Healthcare Innovation Summit on October 7, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that CEO Simon Grant will present an update on the latest developments from SciBase at the Vator Healthcare Innovation Summit on October 7th at 10.40 am. The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A. The Summit is a digital investor event with some of the most innovative and fast-growing Companies in healthcare represented. All presentations will be in English.

Register for the event at: https://vatorsecurities.se/event/vator-securities-healthcare-innovation-summit/

"We have achieved many exciting and important milestones recently at SciBase. After a long process we received our MDR-certification which enabled us to launch our NMSC (non-melanoma skin cancer) application in Europe, which is a key part of our growth strategy. We have also entered a new phase in the US by submitting our first application for reimbursement coverage - another very important milestone for the company. Within the skin barrier application two significant and groundbreaking clinical studies have recently been published. The skin barrier is an exciting new application area for SciBase and one where we have unique advantages. Barrier-related diseases are widespread and using Nevisense as a tool for the assessment of the barrier can really help better understand and manage patients," says Simon Grant, CEO SciBase.

For more information please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com .

