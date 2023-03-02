SciBase publishes prospectus in connection with fully guaranteed rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN SCIBASE HOLDING AB (PUBL). SEE ALSO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW IN THIS DOCUMENT.

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("Scibase" or the "Company") has prepared a prospectus in connection with the issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders of approximately SEK 79.6 million (the "Rights Issue") announced by the Company through press release on February 13, 2023. The prospectus has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website.

The prospectus regarding the Rights Issue has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is now available on the Company's website (http://investors.scibase.se/en) and on Vator Securities' website (www.vatorsecurities.se). The prospectus will also be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

Rights Issue preliminary timeline

March 1, 2023 Last day of trading in the SciBase share, including the right to subscribe for shares by exercising subscription rights

March 2, 2023 First day of trading in the SciBase share, excluding the right to subscribe for shares by exercising subscription rights

March 3, 2023 Record date for the right to subscribe for shares by exercising subscription rights

March 7 - 16, 2023 Trading in subscription rights

March 7 - 21, 2023 Subscription period (with or without pre-emptive rights)

Around March 23, 2023 Announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue

Advisors

Vator Securities is the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is the legal advisor to SciBase in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases .

Important information

Forward-looking statements

