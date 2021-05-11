SciBase launches Non-melanoma Skin cancer indication for Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today the launch of the new Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer (NMSC) clinical application following the completion of their MDR certification process.

SciBase's strategy is to leverage the Nevisense technology platform to launch additional clinical applications and products. The first clinical application or indication to be added is NMSC, initially for Nevisense 3.0.

There are two types of skin cancer: melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC). NMSC is more than ten times more prevalent than melanoma and comes itself in primarily two forms: basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Although NMSC is less harmful and deadly than melanoma, it is still important that it is detected early and is managed with the most appropriate therapy. Because Dermatologists see many more patients with suspected non-melanoma skin cancer than suspected melanoma, there is potential for greatly increased use of Nevisense. SciBase estimates that the global potential for the use of diagnostic devices such as Nevisense for this indication could exceed 4 million tests annually. Adding the NMSC application to the current melanoma application potential of 5-7 million annual tests increases the market opportunity substantially for SciBase.

The development of the NMSC application has been driven by a demand from the German customer base and is an important part of our continued growth in Germany. Recent publications support the use of Nevisense in NMSC. A study published in November 2020 by Sarac, Garbe and others confirmed the ability of Nevisense to accurately identify non-melanoma skin cancers. In the study Nevisense showed good discriminative power to distinguish NMSC from benign lesions and concluded that Nevisense can support clinicians in the early diagnosis of NMSC.

The NMSC application is a software update and as such can be easily deployed to almost all existing Nevisense users. It also uses the same Nevisense electrode and business model as melanoma. The first step in the launch is to update the existing customer base, initially in Germany.

"The launch of the NMSC application is a key part of our growth strategy. The demand from our German customer base has been the driver behind the development. As the current melanoma reimbursement in Germany should also apply to NMSC we expect increased electrode usage by existing customers and increased appeal to new customers given they will be able to use the system on a larger patient base. 2021 looks to be an exciting year for SciBase with a number of milestones already reached, and plenty more to come" says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

For more information please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Avanza

Tel: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: ca@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-launches-non-melanoma-skin-cancer-indication-for-nevisense,c3344414

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3344414/1415587.pdf PR NMSC eng final

SOURCE SciBase