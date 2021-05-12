SciBase - Interim report

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 – March 31, 2021

The first quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 2,562 (2,469).

The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 8,153 (8,936).

The loss per share amounted to SEK 0.15 (0.54).

The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 9,473 (7,893).

The gross margin reached 52.7% (54.0%).

Electrode sales volume increased by 14% and reached 7,496 (6,562) units, a new quarterly high. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 18%.

Important events during the quarter

Covid-19 continues to affect sales and the market situation remains difficult to predict going forward, due to ongoing lockdowns and reduced marketing activities. Sales in the company's key market Germany increased by 3%(cleared for currency effects +9%) while overall sales increased by 3% (cleared for currency effects +9%).

increased by 3%(cleared for currency effects +9%) while overall sales increased by 3% (cleared for currency effects +9%). A further German study evaluating the value of using Nevisense on suspected Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC, also known as Keratinocyte cancer) in normal clinical practice was published.

David Melin , SciBase's head of product development, has chosen to leave his position and accept a role at another company. The Company is now looking for the right profile to take the product/technology platform forward.

, SciBase's head of product development, has chosen to leave his position and accept a role at another company. The Company is now looking for the right profile to take the product/technology platform forward. A nominating committee was appointed.

Important events after the end of the period

SciBase submitted the first US reimbursement application to CMS's Medicare Contractor in Florida , First Coast Service Options (FCSO). The application for Medicare coverage in Florida marks an important step in the reimbursement process for SciBase and is a necessary step towards broader penetration and usage of the Nevisense test.

, First Coast Service Options (FCSO). The application for Medicare coverage in marks an important step in the reimbursement process for SciBase and is a necessary step towards broader penetration and usage of the Nevisense test. SciBase received certification under the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

The new Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer (NMSC) clinical application was launched following the completion of the MDR certification process.

A groundbreaking article by key SciBase collaborator Professor Cezmi Akdis presenting the "epithelial barrier hypothesis" was published in Nature Reviews Immunology. The article presented the background for the steep increase in allergic and other diseases over the last decades, and how this increase is connected to degradation in barrier function in the body.

A new clinical study from the Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research (SIAF) was published in the European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (Allergy). In the study Nevisense was used to assess the skin barrier of patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) and could accurately detect signs of barrier degradation in atopic patients, even in visually unaffected skin. Nevisense measurements also correlated with relevant biomarkers for atopic dermatitis.

The notice to attend the AGM 2021 was published as well as the nominating committees supplementary proposal to nominate Dr Matt Leavitt for the Board of Directors.

for the Board of Directors. The annual report 2020 was published on April 9 th.







Apr 1 2020 -



Jan 1 - Mar 31 Mar 31 2021 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2021 2020 Rolling-12 2020 Net sales, SEK ths 2 562 2 496 9 588 9 521 Gross margin, % 52,7% 54,0% 52,2% 52,5% Equity/Asset ratio, % 79,6% 64,8% 73,3% 79,1% Net indebtness, multiple 0,26 0,54 0,36 0,26 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 31 403 17 970 31 403 41 427 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -9 473 -7 893 -35 441 -33 861 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,15 -0,38 -0,84 -1,12 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 0,70 1,40 0,76 1,50 Average number of shares, 000' 54 780 16 618 40 828 31 287 Number of shares at closing of period, 000' 54 780 16 618 54 780 54 780 Share price at end of period, SEK 4,78 1,84 4,78 4,62 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 7 496 6 598 26 584 25 686 Average number of employees 18 16 17 16

