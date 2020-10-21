SciBase Holding AB announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO1

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO1 which were issued in connection with the Company's 19,941,721 units issue on 26 March 2020. The outcome shows that a total of 18,220,264 warrants were exercised for subscription of 18,220,264 new shares in the Company, corresponding to 91.4 percent of the total number of warrants issued in series TO1.

The board of directors of SciBase resolved, on 26 March 2020, to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue of up to 19,941,721 units at a subscription price of SEK 1.25 per unit. Each unit consisted of one (1) share and one (1) warrant free of charge, and every warrant entitled the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company.

In total, 18,220,264 warrants of series TO1 have been used for subscription of 18,220,264 shares, meaning that approximately 91.4 percent of the total number of warrants issued in series TO1 were used for subscription of shares. SciBase is hereby provided with a total of approximately SEK 31.9 million before deduction of issue costs.

Through the exercise of 18,220,264 warrants of series TO1, the number of shares and votes in the Company will increase by 18,220,264, from 36,559,822 to 54,780,086 shares and votes. The share capital hereby increases with SEK 911,013.20, from SEK 1,827,991.10 to SEK 2,739,004.30. The dilution for shareholders' who did not exercise any warrants for subscription of new shares amounts to a total of approximately 33.3 percent based on the total number of shares in the Company following the completion of the rights issue and the exercise of the warrants.

The new shares subscribed for by exercise of warrants series TO1 are expected to be admitted for trading on First North Growth Market around October 29, 2020.

Full terms and conditions regarding the warrants and information about the Company is available in the prospectus which was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") and published by the Company on 8 May 2020. The prospectus is available on the Company's website http://investors.scibase.se/sv as well as the SFSA's website www.fi.se.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant

CEO SciBase

Tel: +46-72-887-43-99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Avanza

Tel: +46-8-409-421-20

Email: ca@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

