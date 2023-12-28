SciBase capital markets day 2024 - save the date

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO: SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, hereby invites investors, analysts and financial media to SciBase capital markets day on January 25, 2024.

SciBase has gone from being an innovation Company originating from the Karolinska Institute to a global company that supports physicians in their work by enabling early detection and prevention in skin cancer and other skin diseases.

During SciBase's capital markets day, Pia Renaudin, CEO since October 2023, will discuss SciBase's way forward, updated strategy and long-term goals. The presentations will focus on the USA as well as SciBase's ongoing establishment in new promising markets.

Several external speakers will participate in the event. A US-based and world prominent dermatologist will talk about his experiences regarding the clinical benefits with SciBase products. Pinnacle, an independent specialist company in the US reimbursement system, will explain the SciBase path towards reimbursement in the US.

After the presentations, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The event will be broadcasted digitally and will begin at CET 14:00 and is expected to last until CET 15:30. A recording of the event will be available on SciBase website.

Date: January 25, 2024

Time: CET 14:00 – 15:30 CET.

Format: Digital. Additional information regarding participation and a link will be published at a later date. The presentations will be in English.

Welcome.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Michael Colerus, CFO, tel. +46703413472, e-mail: Michael.colerus@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

