SciBase announces outcome in the directed issue of units

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") announced that the Company's board of directors resolved, subject to subsequent approval by the general meeting, on directed issues of a total of 77,891,769 units consisting of shares and warrants of series TO 2, with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights, to a total approximate amount of SEK 33 million (the "Directed Issue"). The subscription price in the Directed Issue amounted to SEK 0.42 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.42 per share. The extraordinary general meeting on 13 May 2024 resolved to approve the Directed Issue. All units in the Directed Issue have been subscribed and the board of directors has therefore today, on 13 May 2024, resolved on allotment of all units in the Directed Issue.

Allotment of units



All units in the Directed Issue have been subscribed and the board of directors has therefore today, on 13 May 2024, resolved on allotment of units to Ribbskottet AB, Per Olof Ejendal AB, Kåre Gilstring, Robert Molander, MLJK Konsult AB, Klintemar Konsult AB, Jesper Hoiland, Fredrik Mattsson, Stefan Hansson, Ulti AB, Van Herk Investments B.V., Matt Leavitt, Viktor Drvota, Theodor Invest AB, and Eric Terhaerdt. Ribbskottet AB has chosen to subscribe for additional units in the Directed Issue by taking over Morningside Group AB's undertaking to subscribe for units in the Directed Issue. Thus, Morningside Group AB did not subscribe for and was not allotted any units in the Directed Issue.

Each unit consists of one (1) share and five (5) warrants of series TO 2. Through the Directed Issue, SciBase will receive initial proceeds of approximately SEK 33 million before deduction of transaction costs.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the Directed Issue, the number of shares in SciBase will increase by 77,891,769 shares, from a total of 141,588,705 shares (calculated on the total number of shares in the Company after completion of the announced rights issue) to a total of 219,480,474 shares. Through the Directed Issue, the share capital in the Company will increase by SEK 3,894,588.45, from SEK 7,079,435.25 (calculated on the Company's share capital after completion of the announced rights issue) to SEK 10,974,023.70. The Directed Issue entails a dilution for existing shareholders of approximately 35.5 percent of the number of shares in the Company. Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO 2 issued in the Directed Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by an additional SEK 19,472,942.25 through the issuance of 389,458,845 new shares entailing an additional dilution effect of approximately 64.0 percent.

Advisors

Vator Securities is the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is the legal advisor to SciBase in connection with the Directed Issue.

For additional information, please contact:



Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 CEST on 13 May 2024.

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The Company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

Important information

Forward-looking statements

