Sciatica Treatment Market to Reach USD 991.3 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sciatica Treatment Market by Type (Acute sciatica, Chronic sciatica, Others), by Drug class (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, Steroids, Antidepressants, Others), by Distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail and specialty pharmacies, Online providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."According to the report, the global sciatica treatment industry was estimated at $678 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $991.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Rise in the incidence of chronic as well as acute sciatica, changes in human lifestyle, and increase in the geriatric population drive the growth of the global sciatica treatment market. On the other hand, presence of alternate techniques for treatment of sciatica hinders the market growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for over-the-counter analgesics for sciatica treatment and upsurge in awareness about the same are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Sciatica Treatment Market:

Decrease in the number of patient visits to clinics and hospitals for diagnosis and treatment of sciatica impacted the global sciatica treatment market negatively, especially during the initial period.

Also, the shift of focus in the healthcare sector, during the global health crisis, aggravated the scenario. However, as the overall situation across the world started getting back to normalcy, the market for sciatica treatment also revived soon.

The chronic sciatica segment to dominate by 2031:

By type, the chronic sciatica segment held the major share in 2021, generating nearly four-fifths of the global sciatica treatment market revenue. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in incidences of chronic sciatica and the rise in the geriatric population which is more prone to chronic back pain conditions including sciatica.

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment to rule the roost:

By drug class, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global sciatica treatment market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the surge in adoption and prescription of NSAIDs by many healthcare professionals for sciatica pain management across the world.

The retail and specialty pharmacies segment to retain its dominance by 2031:

By distribution channel, the retail and speciaty pharmacies segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global sciatica treatment market revenue. Rise in the number of retail and specialty pharmacies across the globe and easy availability of OTC medications in drug stores drive the growth of the segment. The online providers segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. Easy accessibility of medications and rise in doorstep delivery services across the world propel the growth of the segment.

North America garnered the major share in 2021:

By region, North America generated the highest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global sciatica treatment market revenue. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of conditions such as spinal stenosis and others. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. Rise in investments in the manufacturing of high-quality products by major key players and availability of raw materials for manufacturing of sciatica treatment medications drive the market growth.

Key players in the industry:

Alkem Laboratories Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Johnson and Johnson

Sinfonia Biotherapeutics

Vita Lifesciences LLC.

Abbott

Aurobindo Pharma

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Zydus Group

SpineThera, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sciatica treatment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

