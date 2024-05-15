Schwazze Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Schwazze Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DENVER, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We delivered another period of revenue growth in Q1 as we further refined our retail strategy while contending with the prolonged competitive challenges in Colorado and New Mexico," said Forrest Hoffmaster, Interim CEO of Schwazze. "Throughout the quarter, we continued to sharpen our pricing and promotional efforts while enhancing the in-store experience, widening assortment, improving in-stock position, and advancing our loyalty program to attract and retain new customers. We also strengthened our wholesale business with quarter-over-quarter growth, while surpassing 30% total door penetration across both states."

"The Colorado market remains highly competitive with more than 680 active recreational licenses, underscoring the importance of delivering an exceptional customer experience and fully integrated retail support program. Although retail pricing has recently stabilized, Colorado sales in Q1 were down 10% year-over-year due to lower volumes. Nonetheless, we significantly outpaced the market as our sales were up 9%, demonstrating the effectiveness of our operating playbook to compete in challenging environments. We expect to continue driving improvements in customer acquisition, retention, and loyalty as we further increase market share in the state."

"In New Mexico, the proliferation of new licenses continued to outpace state cannabis sales as store count in Q1 increased 31% year-over-year while the market grew only 13%. In addition to pricing and promotional efforts, we've focused on driving traffic into our stores by expanding assortment with high quality flower and delivering an elevated customer experience. The New Mexico regulatory body has also increased its license enforcement efforts in recent months, contributing to more than 70 store closures and a 33% sequential decrease in net new store openings in the first quarter. We will continue to support the New Mexico Cannabis Control Division as it develops its regulatory framework."

"Over the past four years we have rapidly scaled our footprint through 13 acquisitions, building a leading retail presence in both Colorado and New Mexico. We are beginning to see positive momentum from our pricing and promotional strategy and will remain focused on driving operating efficiencies while further optimizing our assets as we consolidate cultivation facilities and eliminate underperforming stores that do not meet our high-margin thresholds. We believe these initiatives, coupled with our operating playbook and strict cost controls, will enable us to return to stronger levels of profitability moving forward."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

$ in Thousands USD Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Total Revenue $41,601 $43,325 $40,001 Gross Profit $17,934 $7,034[1] $21,849 Operating Expenses $20,643 $23,276 $16,199 Income (Loss) from Operations $(2,709) $(16,242) $5,650 Adjusted EBITDA[2] $7,341 $10,953 $14,525 Operating Cash Flow $(3,700) $3,452 $(880)

Recent Highlights

Announced the grand opening of a medical and recreational dispensary in March under the Everest Apothecary banner in Las Cruces, New Mexico , increasing the Company's retail footprint to 34 stores across the state.

, increasing the Company's retail footprint to 34 stores across the state. Increased wholesale penetration in the first quarter to more than 30% of total doors in Colorado and New Mexico .

and . Lowell Herb Co. pre-roll sales increased more than 3x quarter-over-quarter in Colorado , where it continues to be the #1 pre-roll in the state.

, where it continues to be the #1 pre-roll in the state. Wana gummy sales up more than 2x quarter-over-quarter in New Mexico .

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2024 increased 4% to $41.6 million compared to $40.0 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to growth from new stores compared to the prior year period, partially offset by continued pricing pressure and the proliferation of new licenses in New Mexico.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $17.9 million or 43.1% of total revenue, compared to $21.8 million or 54.6% of total revenue for the same quarter last year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by the aforementioned pricing pressure in New Mexico, as well as higher medical sales mix in Colorado.

____________________________ 1 Q4 2023 Gross Profit includes one-time, non-cash inventory adjustments of approximately $13.1 million comprised of $3.1 million of product consolidation, obsolescence, and shrinkage expenses, $4.3 million of net realizable value adjustments, and $5.8 million of fair value adjustments on acquired inventory in New Mexico in 2023.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC, and represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business. See "ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)" section herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measure used throughout this release.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $20.6 million compared to $16.2 million for the same quarter last year. The year-ago period benefitted from a payroll tax credit of $3.9M. The remaining increase was primarily driven by personnel expenses and four-wall SG&A costs associated with 21 additional stores in Colorado and New Mexico that are still ramping.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.7 million compared to income from operations of $5.6 million in the same quarter last year. Net loss was $16.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $1.7 million for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.3 million compared to $14.5 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by lower gross margin and higher operating expenses associated with the 21 additional stores that are still ramping.

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $13.2 million compared to $19.2 million on December 31, 2023. Total debt as of March 31, 2024, was $159.7 million compared to $156.8 million on December 31, 2023.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (Cboe CA: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to explore taking its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit https://schwazze.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include financial outlooks; any projections of net sales, earnings, or other financial items; any statements of the strategies, plans and objectives of our management team for future operations; expectations in connection with the Company's previously announced business plans; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; and statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of our management team. Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intends," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "anticipate," "believe," "approximately," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future events or future operating or financial performance, although the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We have based our forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends affecting our business and industry. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Therefore, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services and the uncertainty in the application of federal, state, and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws; (ii) our ability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) our ability to identify, consummate, and integrate anticipated acquisitions; (iv) general industry and economic conditions; (v) our ability to access adequate capital upon terms and conditions that are acceptable to us; (vi) our ability to pay interest and principal on outstanding debt when due; (vii) volatility in credit and market conditions; (viii) the loss of one or more key executives or other key employees; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties related to the cannabis market and our business strategy. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

For the Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023 ASSETS









Current Assets









Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 13,151,317

$ 19,248,932 Accounts Receivable, net of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

3,356,032



4,261,159 Inventory

26,382,184



25,787,793 Marketable Securities, net of Unrealized Loss of $347,516 and Loss of $1,816, respectively

108,583



456,099 Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets

3,502,310



3,914,064 Total Current Assets

46,500,426



53,668,047 Non-Current Assets









Fixed Assets, net Accumulated Depreciation of $10,061,700 and $8,741,782, respectively

31,326,000



31,113,630 Investments

2,000,000



2,000,000 Investments Held for Sale

-



202,111 Goodwill

67,492,705



67,499,199 Intangible Assets, net Accumulated Amortization of $36,483,160 and $32,706,765, respectively

162,391,482



166,167,877 Other Non-Current Assets

1,328,187



1,263,837 Operating Lease Right of Use Assets

34,575,832



34,233,142 Deferred Tax Assets, net

992,144



1,996,489 Total Non-Current Assets

300,106,350



304,476,285 Total Assets $ 346,606,776

$ 358,144,332











LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable $ 9,443,233

$ 13,341,561 Accrued Expenses

8,106,618



7,774,691 Derivative Liabilities

1,319,845



638,020 Lease Liabilities - Current

5,186,316



4,922,724 Current Portion of Long Term Debt

29,579,713



3,547,011 Income Taxes Payable

28,235,039



25,232,782 Total Current Liabilities

81,870,764



55,456,789 Non-Current Liabilities









Long Term Debt, net of Debt Discount & Issuance Costs

130,120,753



153,262,203 Lease Liabilities - Non-Current

30,735,072



30,133,452 Total Non-Current Liabilities

160,855,825



183,395,655 Total Liabilities $ 242,726,589

$ 238,852,444











Stockholders' Equity









Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 10,000,000 Shares Authorized; 82,185 Shares Issued and









82,185 Outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 85,534 Shares Issued and 85,534 Outstanding as of









December 31, 2023.

82



86 Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value. 250,000,000 Shares Authorized; 79,168,539 Shares Issued









and 78,248,389 Shares Outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 74,888,392 Shares Issued









and 73,968,242 Shares Outstanding as of December 31, 2023.

79,169



74,888 Additional Paid-In Capital

202,677,665



202,040,968 Accumulated Deficit

(96,843,602)



(80,790,927) Common Stock Held in Treasury, at Cost, 920,150 Shares Held as of March 31, 2024 and









920,150 Shares Held as of December 31, 2023.

(2,033,127)



(2,033,127) Total Stockholders' Equity

103,880,187



119,291,888 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 346,606,776

$ 358,144,332

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND (LOSS)

For the Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating Revenues









Retail $ 37,633,252

$ 35,820,111 Wholesale

3,898,320



4,058,925 Other

69,421



121,900 Total Revenue

41,600,993



40,000,936 Total Cost of Goods & Services

23,667,319



18,152,163 Gross Profit

17,933,674



21,848,773 Operating Expenses









Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

11,835,818



10,100,934 Professional Services

1,671,881



1,187,364 Salaries

6,880,988



4,695,971 Stock Based Compensation

253,916



214,544 Total Operating Expenses

20,642,603



16,198,813 Income from Operations

(2,708,929)



5,649,960 Other Income (Expense)









Interest Expense, net

(8,307,369)



(7,745,854) Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Derivative Liabilities

(681,825)



8,501,685 Other Loss

10,500



- Loss on Investment

(33,382)



- Unrealized Gain on Investment

(347,516)



1,816 Total Other Income (Expense)

(9,359,592)



757,647 Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss)

(12,068,521)



6,407,607 Provision for Income Taxes

3,984,154



4,662,178 Net Income (Loss) $ (16,052,675)

$ 1,745,429











Less: Accumulated Preferred Stock Dividends for the Period

(2,155,259)



(2,029,394) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (18,207,934)

$ (283,965)











Earnings (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders









Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.24)

$ (0.01) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.24)

$ (0.06)











Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic

76,006,932



55,835,501 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted

76,006,932



101,608,278 Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (16,052,675)

$ 1,745,429

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net Income (Loss) for the Period $ (16,052,675)

$ 1,745,429 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash for Operating Activities









Depreciation & Amortization

5,096,314



6,151,395 Non-Cash Interest Expense

1,031,431



991,184 Non-Cash Lease Expense

2,871,226



2,251,459 Deferred Taxes

1,004,345



(637,225) Loss on Investment

202,111



- Change in Derivative Liabilities

681,825



(8,501,685) Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs

421,512



421,513 Amortization of Debt Discount

2,303,246



1,999,933 (Gain) Loss on Investments, net

347,516



(1,816) Stock Based Compensation

640,974



214,544 Changes in Operating Assets & Liabilities (net of Acquired Amounts):









Accounts Receivable

905,127



(118,181) Inventory

(587,900)



(3,023,251) Prepaid Expenses & Other Current Assets

411,754



(3,036,801) Other Assets

(64,350)



360,674 Change in Operating Lease Liabilities

(2,348,703)



(1,531,765) Accounts Payable & Other Liabilities

(3,566,401)



(3,464,671) Income Taxes Payable

3,002,257



5,299,403 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

(3,700,390)



(879,861)











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Collection of Notes Receivable

-



10,631 Purchase of Fixed Assets

(1,532,287)



(2,913,394) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities

(1,532,287)



(2,902,763)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Payment on Notes Payable

(864,938)



- Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(864,938)



-











Net (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents

(6,097,615)



(3,782,624) Cash & Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

19,248,932



38,949,253 Cash & Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 13,151,317

$ 35,166,628











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash Paid for Interest $ 4,515,205

$ 6,540,748

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)

For the Periods Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Expressed in U.S. Dollars