Schwarzkopf Professional Names Tracey Cunningham as U.S. Creative Director of Color and Technique & Jacob Schwartz as U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador

The biggest names in hair join forces as Schwarzkopf Professional grows its celebrity colorist program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwarzkopf Professional, a beloved hair industry pioneer since 1898, announces a historic collaboration today that further cements it as a color brand for Hollywood's most sought-after colorists. Renowned for its excellence in hair color innovation, Schwarzkopf Professional unveils celebrity hair colorists Jacob Schwartz as U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador and Tracey Cunningham, co-owner of Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, as U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique. The strategic announcements allow the globally-recognized brand to continue organically elevating its presence in North America, driving national trends, and offering hair colorists across the country the ability to leverage techniques used on Hollywood's biggest stars.

Jacob Schwartz, Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador and Tracey Cunningham, Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Creative Director of Color and Technique

Cunningham and Schwartz are the perfect additions to the Schwarzkopf Professional family as the brand grows its network of ambassadors. Last year, Schwarzkopf tapped Chris Appleton, one of Hollywood's most in-demand stylists, as a Schwarzkopf Global Color Ambassador further defining its presence in the U.S. celebrity conversation. "Tracey and Jacob are synonymous with servicing the Hollywood elite and forever being on the forefront of fashion-forward hair trends. Their commitment to color excellence made them the ultimate partners," said Michelle Chandler, General Manager of Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. "In addition to working with A-list talent daily where their color expertise shines, what really drew us to Tracey and Jacob was their warmth and openness to share and educate on their techniques. Through continued colorist education, these partnerships will encourage clients to request Schwarzkopf Professional products in the salon to recreate their favorite celebrity looks. No matter where clients are located, they can trust that salons carrying Schwarzkopf Professional will give their colorist the tools needed to deliver their desired look."

The partnership with Jacob Schwartz culminates after years of using Schwarzkopf Professional formulas with his A-List clientele. Schwartz initially caught the brand's attention through his standout work developing the formula for Margot Robbie's golden locks. Schwartz first aligned with Schwarzkopf when the brand collaborated with Mattel in 2023 with its BLONDMEⓇ range. He was the perfect educator to speak on how to achieve iconic blonde color. It was only natural to collaborate in a larger way. "I have been using Schwarzkopf on my clients for years and it's been an honor to make the partnership with Schwarzkopf official," said Jacob Schwartz. "The BLONDMEⓇ range has transformed the way I approach my 'spun with gold' technique and allows me to accomplish true artistry with every client."

Schwartz, who works alongside Cunningham at Mèche, reintroduced her to the brand, which ultimately led her to follow suit and make the switch from her pro color alignment that spanned almost two decades. Schwarzkopf Professional's global reach, spirit of collaboration, and commitment to innovation also instilled Cunningham's trust in carrying the line at Mèche Salon, where Cunningham is a co-owner.

"I am thrilled to announce that I have joined Schwarzkopf Professional's color team as their U.S. Creative Director of Color & Technique. I've been a colorist for decades working with celebrities and all the hair color changes that actors need to transform from role to role. This requires me to trust the color products I use, as much as my clients trust me to make results happen!" said Cunningham. "In the past few months, Schwarzkopf Professional's team has spent hours with me to test and convert every single one of my formulas at Mèche, the salon I co-own. Changing lines was an overwhelming thought to consider, but the results really have paid off! The other colorists at the salon have been super interested to try something different and it's been really inspiring walking through this journey together. Schwarzkopf Professional has always been a gold standard of color in our industry and I can say that I truly believe in this line and look forward to inspiring pros to make the change with me! What has me over the moon is the opportunity to join the team in their labs to create colors with their chemists that simply aren't out there. It's all about complementing your client's undertones, keeping their hair's integrity and helping its strength between appointments. Schwarzkopf Professional has been an asset for me in conquering all of the daily challenges that we are given in the chair. Without our loyal clients and trust, where are we?"

Cunningham and Schwartz service some of the biggest names in Hollywood at Mèche – the home of the "color obsessed." A-list clients include Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Sydney Sweeney, Anya Taylor Joy, Paris Hilton, Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Daisy Edgar Jones, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lana Del Rey, Suki Waterhouse, Troye Sivan, Camilla Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Shakira, Mariah Carey and more. Mèche will now carry the full range of Schwarzkopf Professional color products.

Learn more and follow Tracey & Jacob's switch journey at Schwarzkopf Professional (schwarzkopf-professional.com) and @schwarzkopfusa.

