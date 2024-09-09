Schneider Electric to invest £42 million in new manufacturing site in North Yorkshire

Creates 200 jobs in Scarborough

Investment driven by increased demand for electrical equipment to drive the UK's shift to cleaner energy

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is investing £42 million in a new manufacturing facility in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

More than 200 jobs will be created to meet the increased demand for electrical equipment to drive the UK's move to cleaner energy including renewable energy sources, electric vehicles, and intelligent, energy-efficient buildings.

The site, which is almost triple the size of Schneider Electric's existing Scarborough facility, is a blueprint for sustainable design and operations in the manufacturing industry. It is poised to become a net-zero plant and will use modern technology to reduce energy waste and maximise the use of renewable energy. It is expected to be net-zero in Scope 1 and 2 emissions when it opens in early 2025.

30% of the facility's energy will be produced by a state-of-the art solar energy system, with solar panels covering 50% of the roof, to ensure the building harnesses solar energy efficiently

Any energy consumed on site from the national grid will be "renewable certified"

An intelligent Building Management System, based on Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform, will ensure energy-efficient operations including light sensors, automated heating and cooling

It will feature one of the first fully electric paint lines in Europe to support decarbonised operations

It is targeting a BREEAM 'Excellent' rating, setting it apart in terms of sustainable construction standards.

The site is designed to be environmentally friendly, with sustainable transport options for employees.

Employees will have access to 30 EV chargers on site

There will be dedicated cycling racks, shelters, and showers on site for bike riders

Work is underway with Natural England to create a habitat for protected species

It will promote biodiversity by retaining as many of the existing trees and natural features as possible

Scarborough is a long-established manufacturing base for Schneider Electric, currently employing 450 people. It specialises in the manufacture of low-voltage switchgears which protect and distribute electricity and are crucial to the rollout of sustainable and energy-efficient operations such as EV charging infrastructure and net-zero buildings.

