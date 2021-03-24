Schneider Electric Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Efficiently Filtering Harmonic Currents within a Facility with its AccuSine+ Platform

"Active harmonic filters have four key components: electromechanics, power electronics, controls, and firmware. While many solutions providers may excel in any one of these, they find it challenging to create the ideal symmetry. Schneider stands out for offering the perfect balance of these four component types," said Maria Benintende, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan. "Schneider's harmonic attenuation and filtering performance help customers exceed standard distortion levels through either current or voltage control. Such superior performance and ease of use ensure uptime and reliability."

AccuSine+ comprises three high-performing products: AccuSine PCS+, AccuSine PFV+, and AccuSinePCSn. AccuSine PCS+ is the first active harmonic filter on the market using a 3-level insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) technology and separate airflow for optimal thermal performance. It provides active harmonic filtering and reactive power correction for heavy industries and harsh and mission-critical environments. Schneider complements the harmonic mitigation as the AccuSine PFV+ electronic VAR compensation provides electronic reactive current compensation that delivers power factor correction, reduces voltage fluctuations, and extends equipment life.

AccuSinePCSn, meanwhile, offers the building and commercial space a simple, compact, and modular solution capable of resolving the industry's specific power quality challenges. Besides 3-phase mitigation, it can compensate for neutral harmonic currents from single-phase non-linear loads growing rapidly in commercial and building segments. Another distinctive feature is its patented neutral current limit, offering customers greater flexibility, cost savings, and efficiency in selecting their cable and protection. These active harmonics filters can work together within the same network and share the priority to perform multiple compensation loads, either separately or at once.

"Having established the standard in the active harmonic filter market, Schneider maintains its leadership through continuous innovation," noted Jeffrey Castilla, Best Practices Research Team Leader, Frost & Sullivan. "To drive further value, it addresses the common customer pain points of installation, operations, and commissioning through advanced technologies and design. It builds intelligence into all of its products, designing them to be easy to install, use, and commission. This intelligence enables users to achieve their goals efficiently while minimizing disruption."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the solution's quality and customer value enhancements.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and superior performance, such as in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Its industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify industry best practices.

www.se.com

