Schneider Electric advances environmental impact transparency in MEP by sharing product data through One Click LCA

First-of-its-kind environmental initiative addresses the critical data shortage for MEP products needed to decarbonize building services.

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and One Click LCA, the leading sustainability software platform for construction and manufacturing, have today announced a partnership to improve the accuracy of environmental assessments in electrification.

As buildings are currently responsible for 39% of global energy-related carbon emissions, and 50% of today's buildings will still be in use by 2050, Schneider Electric proposes that the industry should focus on retrofitting existing buildings, which can reduce their lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 83%.

The partnership addresses a persistent challenge in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry: the gaps in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) environmental data. Initially focusing on new building projects in Europe, this initiative allows One Click LCA users to access detailed environmental data for Schneider Electric products, enabling more accurate calculations of building environmental impacts. It marks the first time that comprehensive manufacturer MEP environmental data is made accessible at this scale.

"The building industry needs reliable environmental data to make informed decisions," says Sorouch Kheradmand, Global Head of Sustainability at Schneider Electric. "By making our MEP product data publicly available through One Click LCA's platform, we aim to set a new standard for transparency in our industry."

"Access to manufacturer MEP product data has been a significant gap in building life-cycle assessments," says Panu Pasanen, CEO & Founder, of One Click LCA. "This first-of-its-kind partnership with Schneider Electric marks an important step toward closing that gap. By integrating detailed electrical products data into our platform, we're enabling AEC companies to perform more precise environmental impact calculations."

The Schneider Electric & One Click LCA collaboration includes:

Integration of Schneider Electric's environmental product data into the One Click LCA platform

Focus on supporting new building projects in pilot markets

Enhanced product selection capabilities for sustainable building design

About One Click LCA

Used in 170+ countries, One Click LCA is the world-leading end-to-end sustainability platform for construction and manufacturing. The AI-powered software decarbonizes and drives sustainability across the construction value chain with scientific, easy-to-use, automated life-cycle assessment (LCA) and environmental product declarations (EPDs) to calculate and reduce the environmental impacts of building, infrastructure, and renovation projects and products. The platform also allows assessment of circularity, life-cycle cost, and biodiversity. One Click LCA is used by blue-chip enterprises like Skanska, WSP, Foster+Partners, LafargeHolcim, ArcelorMittal, Arcadis, ARUP, Geberit, and Saint-Gobain, among others. It offers a unique global database with +250,000 LCA datasets; supports +80 standards and certifications, including LEED, BREEAM, GRESB and other national regulations; and seamlessly integrates with +20 of the most widely used BIM software tools, including Autodesk Revit®, Tekla Structures® and Bentley iTwin®. One Click LCA was founded in Helsinki, Finland in 2001, with a team of +200 people on all continents. Learn more at: oneclicklca.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com

