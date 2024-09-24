Schivo Announces Strategic Acquisition of ParMed

WATERFORD, Ireland, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schivo is pleased to announce it has acquired ParMed, a renowned novel fluid handling firm specializing in the integration of Intelligent Electronic Rotary Valves, Layered Manifolds, and Pumps. Signifying a pivotal step in Schivo's growth strategy, this partnership marks a new phase for ParMed, which is in Berlin, Connecticut and led by Founder and CEO, Chris Parzych.

Operating within Schivo's Life and Analytical Sciences segment, ParMed's expertise in fluidics and unique Intellectual Property complements Schivo AFP's patented advancements in Gas Chromatography, strengthening our offering to existing OEM partners and enabling expansion into high growth end-markets such as the Liquid Chromatography, In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), Next Generation Sequencing, and Proteomics.

"As the pace of development in analytical instrumentation quickens, we're looking for partners at the forefront of their markets," said Graham Reeves, CEO of Schivo. "ParMed brings synergistic technologies and solutions that strengthen Schivo's offerings and enable us to lead the innovation curve on OEM modules within the analytical instrumentation market. Chris has built a strong reputation for serving leading customers in very exciting high-growth markets, and I am delighted to have him join our leadership team in this next chapter.

"I'm excited for this next phase of ParMed's evolution." said Chris Parzych, CEO of ParMed. "Since founding ParMed, my goal has been to find a strategic partner who can elevate our growth while still maintaining focus on the unique technologies, enhancements, and client relationships that have made us successful. Joining the Schivo family gives us the global footprint and operational scale to fully capitalize on that vision. I am eager to embark on this new phase of the ParMed journey and actively contribute to driving our collective growth."

"At Schivo AFP, our goal is to deliver unique value to our OEM partners by solving the complex challenges facing our industry, and ParMed's team is well-equipped to support this mission. We are excited to welcome them to the Schivo family and remain fully committed to ensuring ParMed clients continue to receive the same level of exceptional service and support they have come to know and expect," said Ryan Horgan, President of Schivo's AFP business unit.

About Schivo

Schivo is helping create the medical and life science devices of the future. Partnering with industry leaders and innovators in the Medical Device, Life Sciences, and Analytical markets, they develop, manufacture, assemble, and deliver prototypes and finished devices to help clients bring their technologies to market. Serving as a natural extension of their development team, Schivo addresses unique engineering challenges, creates innovative manufacturing processes, and simplifies the supply chain to support clients at every step from concept to commercial launch.

