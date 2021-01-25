ScentAir® Launches In The UK The ION Protect™ Active Air Purifying System, Safely Reducing The Threat Of Contracting COVID-19 Indoors

For 25 years, ScentAir ® has developed innovative technology to effectively scent commercial and public spaces and transform the way brands interact with customers using sensory marketing through its effects on emotions, memory and decision making. With the introduction of ScentAir's® innovative new clean-air technology, the ION Protect TM active air purifying systems, business owners can now reclaim the health and safety of our businesses and communities, through both cleaning and fragrancing indoor air for consumers.

"We've been the leader in sensory marketing and using fragrance to connect with customers for decades; however, with the global pandemic affecting the in-person traffic of businesses of all industries and sizes, we saw a need to go beyond fragrance and produce a safe and effective clean air product that actively protects consumers and eases their mind when they're indoors," said Logan Andres, Vice President of Products & Marketing, ScentAir®. "By using both the new ION Protect TM active air purifying system and ScentAir's wide range of fragrance delivery systems, business owners have the ability to ease their customers anxiety through the use of science (NPBI® ionization technology) and emotions (fragrance)."

Unlike common air purifiers that passively wait for harmful particles to run through them, ScentAir® ION Protect TM purifiers seek out pollutants in the air. The patented NPBI® technology releases positive & negative ions into the air, using the airflow of your existing ventilation system to actively combat airborne health hazards.

"We wanted to ensure the highest safety standards for our customers and spent time researching best-in-class air purification technology," said Andres. "After launching in the US in December, we are excited to bring to the UK market a product line-up that not only cleans the air but does so safely and naturally without producing ozone or other harmful by-products, so you can bring outdoor freshness indoors to offices, retail, hospitality, healthcare and leisure environments."

Key benefits of the ION Protect TM, include:

Reduces harmful pathogens in the air (including COVID-19): During the NPBI® process, contact with ions disrupts pathogens' surface proteins, rendering them inactive and unable to replicate.

The new ScentAir® ION Protect TM active air purifying systems, using patented GPS® Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization®, is available in three models: ION Pure TM, ION Defend TM and the ION Target TM. To find out which model is right for your business, visit www.scentair.com/en-gb and sign up for a free consultation with a ScentAir® business sales expert.

*DISCLAIMER: The ScentAir® ION Protect TM technology is used in a wide range of applications across diverse environmental conditions. Since locations will vary, clients should evaluate their individual application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. The use of this technology is not intended to take the place of reasonable precautions to prevent the transmission of pathogens. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments and health authorities as well as official guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

About ScentAir®

ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Head quartered in Charlotte, NC, USA, and with regional corporate offices/distribution centres in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 425+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. ScentAir® is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies enhancing customer experiences, customer loyalty, and driving sales. To learn more, go to www.scentair.com

