SCENTAIR® BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH SUSTAINABLE FRAGRANCES & RECYCLABLE CARTRIDGES

Eco Allure and Eco Serenity Feature Sustainable Ingredients & Recyclable Cartridges

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScentAir®, a leader in scent marketing for business and home, introduces two innovative fragrances that are 100% sustainably produced. Eco Allure and Eco Serenity will be the debut of ScentAir's Sustainable Fragrances line, which exclusively utilizes essential oils and sustainably sourced, naturally derived, and upcycled ingredients. Additionally, all Whisper HOME and Whisper PRO cartridge shells will be recyclable, further fulfilling the company's commitment to sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment.

New Eco Allure and Eco Serenity by ScentAir are formulated with sustainably sourced, naturally derived, and upcycled ingredients.

The new line of Sustainable Fragrances is available across the business, accessible to both commercial clients globally and consumers in the United States. Businesses can improve customer experience while choosing a greener alternative by working directly with their ScentAir representative, while consumers can purchase the new eco-friendly fragrances directly from ScentAir's eCommerce store.

"As a worldwide brand, ScentAir takes its role as global citizens seriously. We're prioritizing new, sustainable products that aim to reduce our impact on the planet," said Logan Andres, Senior Vice President of Products and Marketing. "Using sustainable ingredients, upcycling natural biproducts, all of these elements allow us to make incredible, professional quality fragrances while making a lighter impact on the planet. We are excited to do our part by making a positive impact through action."

THE SCENT OF SUSTAINABILITY

Eco Allure: Embark on a captivating journey across the globe to experience the warmth and bliss of Eco Allure. An alluring blend of zesty bergamot, the warm spices of cardamom, clove and pimento leaf perfectly blend with soft sandalwood and oak. This fragrance features essential oils from Italy, Guatemala and Indonesia; and upcycled ingredients from France, the Caribbean and Indonesia.

Eco Serenity: Let nature whisk you away on a serene journey where all your thoughts fade into the sunset. A harmonious blend of refreshing bergamot and relaxing lavender intermingle with orange flower, warm cedarwood and soothing vanilla. This fragrance features essential oils from Italy, France, China, Egypt, Indonesia and Virginia, U.S., as well as naturally derived orange flower and vanilla.

Eco Allure and Eco Serenity are available at scentair.com .

WHAT MAKES A FRAGRANCE SUSTAINABLE?

ScentAir Sustainable Fragrances are curated with a blend of environmentally responsible and eco-friendly ingredients from all over the world.

Essential Oils are highly concentrated, aromatic compounds extracted from plant parts. These oils can enhance the formulation's natural aroma and contribute to potential therapeutic benefits.

Sustainable Ingredients are natural raw materials that have been sourced, cultivated, harvested, and utilized in a manner that minimizes negative environmental impacts. Using sustainable fragrance ingredients offers environmental preservation, resource efficiency, waste reduction, ethical sourcing, consumer appeal, innovation, and long-term viability within the fragrance industry.

Naturally Derived Ingredients are derived from nature and have a formulation that is more than 50% renewable carbon per ISO-16128. These ingredients offer a wide range of authentic and diverse scents coming directly from botanical sources, providing a richer variety of fragrances compared to engineered raw materials. Naturally derived scents also support eco-friendly products and contribute to sustainable best practices.

Upcycled Ingredients are raw materials used in fragrance formulation that have been created or derived from waste or byproducts of other industry processes. Upcycling utilizes materials that would otherwise be discarded as waste, thereby reducing waste and environmental impact.

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421780/Eco_Allure_and_Eco_Serenity_by_ScentAir_Sustainable_Cartridges.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769266/ScentAir_Logo.jpg