SCARA Robot Market to Transcend USD 23.91 Billion Valuation by 2031, Rise of Automation in Different Industries to Propel Market Expansion| SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global SCARA Robot Market size was valued at USD 10.17 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 11.17 billion in 2023 to USD 23.91 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) robots are gaining massive popularity in the manufacturing and assembly industries for their high accuracy and efficiency. The growing use of automation in the logistics industry and advancements in robotics technologies are forecasted to alter the global SCARA robot demand outlook going forward. The global SCARA robot market is segmented into payload capacity, axis type, application, industry, and region.

SCARA Robot Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 11.17 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 23.91 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Payload Capacity, Axis Type, Application and Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High demand for collaborative SCARA robots Key Market Drivers High emphasis on improving manufacturing efficiency and advancements in robotics technology

Segments covered in SCARA Robot Market are as follows:

Payload Capacity Up to 5.00 kg, 5.01–15.00 kg, and more than 15.00 kg



Axis Type 3- Axis SCARA Robot, 4- Axis SCARA Robot, 5- Axis SCARA Robot, 6- Axis SCARA Robot, and Others



Application Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Welding & Soldering, Dispensing, Processing, and Others



Industry Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Metals & Machinery, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, and Others



SCARA Robots with a Capacity of Up to 5 kg Remain Popular Due to Their High Versatility

From small to large industries, all can utilize a SCARA robot with a payload capacity of up to 5 kg. This high versatility of SCARA robots falling under this category is what allows this segment to bring in the most revenue for market players. Development costs of such robots are low and give manufacturers a chance to maximize their profit margins whilst keeping up sales. New as well as established companies can target the development of SCARA robots of up to 5 kg capacity in the future.

SCARA robots with a bigger capacity of 15 kg or more are projected to witness a robust hike in demand as automation in heavy industries picks up pace. High investments in automating heavy industries and the growing availability of SCARA robots with bigger payload capacity will help this segment bring in substantial revenue over the coming years. Automotive and electronics industries are projected to be key end users of SCARA robots with a payload capacity of more than 15 kg.

SCARA Robots Used for Assembling Applications Owing to High Accuracy and Efficiency

Growing automation of assembly lines in multiple industries around the world is projected to bolster sales of SCARA robots going forward. Assembly and disassembly operations are usually repetitive and this is why programmable robots can be used instead of humans for them. SCARA robots have high precision and this is why they are perfectly suited for assembly applications. The increasing need for productivity and efforts to eliminate human errors are other factors that promote SCARA robot demand for assembly and disassembly applications.

4-Axis Robot Sales to Flourish Due to Their High Accuracy and Low Maintenance

As the name suggests, 4-axis robots are capable of operating on all 4 axes, which makes them highly versatile for different industrial operations. 4-axis robots are highly flexible and this is why they can perform operations in a much more precise manner. Low maintenance and high-speed operation of this type of robot will also be a key factor that pushes SCARA robot companies to target their development and sales.

Industry 4.0 and automation trends will be crucial in powering the sales of SCARA robots over the coming years. SCARA robot manufacturers need to focus on innovation and incorporate advanced technologies to make their products more effective and productive. Developing robots for assembly and pick & place applications will be the way to go for new and established SCARA robot suppliers. Targeting the automotive industry and developing SCARA robots with high payload capacity will also create new rewarding opportunities for market players in the long run.

