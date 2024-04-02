Scantox closes the acquisition of QPS Neuropharmacology - now Scantox Neuro

EJBY, Denmark, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Scantox, together with its majority owner Impilo, finalized the acquisition of QPS Neuropharmacology, a leading drug discovery CRO specialized in neurodegenerative, rare diseases and mental disorders. The company, as of today integrated into the Scantox Group as Scantox Neuro, is well recognized for its high-quality services that are deeply scientifically rooted and has an undisputed track-record of serving a loyal and broad customer base globally. With the acquisition of QPS Neuropharmacology, Scantox's value chain coverage is expanded significantly with unique and market leading central nervous system (CNS) research capabilities.

Founded in 1999, the former QPS Neuropharmacology has a long history of developing expertise within lead-optimization services and efficacy studies. The company has a 2,700m2 state-of-the-art facility in Grambach, Austria, and employs more than 80 employees. With on-site availability of validated transgenic and non-transgenic in-vitro and in-vivo models, the company addresses multiple targets within the growing CNS area and represents a unique partner for biotech and pharma companies in their drug development process.

"Since announcing the intended acquisition of QPS Neuropharmacology in November, we have worked intensely to prepare the expansion of our company. This is a transformational addition to our Discovery division, meaningfully changing our lead optimization platform and expanding the depth and breadth of our services in the CNS and rare disease area. The rapid growth journey of Scantox continues, providing our clients worldwide with a continuously enhanced level of service and scientific excellence," says Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox Group.

Manuela Prokesch, Head of Scantox Neuro GmbH, continues: "Becoming a part of Scantox Group will open up unique possibilities for us to offer an even greater service portfolio to our clients. As an organization we look forward to being integrated into a highly trusted and reputable European CRO, where we can leverage synergies and continue the growth journey together."

With the new Neuro entity, Scantox Group will have more than 300 employees across six sites offering lead optimization, regulatory toxicology and CMC/analytical services.

Nicholas Hooge, Partner at Impilo, concludes, "Having closed this acquisition enables Scantox to broaden its service offering and customer reach significantly. We are thrilled to welcome the Austrian team into the Scantox group and see significant growth opportunities for the combined business going forward."

