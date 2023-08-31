Scantox acquires Q&Q - strengthening its offering within bioanalytical services

EJBY, Denmark, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantox A/S ("Scantox" or the "Company"), the leading Nordic GLP-compliant pre-clinical contract research organization ("CRO"), headquartered in Denmark and since 2021 owned by Impilo, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Q&Q Labs AB located in Gothenburg, Sweden ("Q&Q").

Jeanet Løgsted, CEO Scantox Group

Q&Q is a leading provider of tailor made bioanalytical services and brings a highly complementary service offering to Scantox's stronghold in pharmacology and regulatory toxicology. Through the acquisition, Scantox will boost its analytical capabilities, scientific expertise and capacity with the aim of providing an even more comprehensive portfolio of drug development services to meet the evolving needs of its growing customer base.

Jeanet Løgsted, CEO of Scantox, comments: "Scantox embarked on an ambitious growth journey when we acquired the first two international companies last year, and we are thrilled to now expand our Group further with the acquisition of Q&Q. We welcome a company known for their solid expertise within the field of bioanalysis. This aligns perfectly with the current and future direction of Scantox, where a constant focus on the highest scientific and technical quality, as well as ethical standards, is at the core. The new expansion will make us well positioned to meet current and future market requirements, as a preferred service provider and partner to our growing customer portfolio of pharma, biotech, and medical device companies, paving the way for strong continued profitable growth."

With this acquisition Scantox has nearly 200 employees across four sites.

Rickard Wahlström, CEO of Q&Q: "We are looking forward to leveraging the synergies across Scantox to deliver the best customized solutions to the market. Our expertise and set up will fit very well into the Scantox portfolio, and I am convinced that current and new customers will benefit from the full service offering for their pre-clinical development requirements."

As of 1 September 2023, the company will be integrated and operate under the Scantox name.

Nicholas Hooge, Partner at Impilo, concludes: "Scantox is experiencing strong momentum following the transition into an independent company in 2021, and this acquisition is another important step in the execution of the Company's long-term growth strategy. Impilo remains excited about the future potential in the sector and looks forward to continuing working with Scantox to further expand its portfolio of services and to strengthen its position globally."

About Scantox:

Scantox is the leading Nordic pre-clinical GLP-accredited CRO, focused on pharmacology and regulatory toxicology and headquartered in Denmark. Based on decades of experience, the company is a trusted partner for product development services within the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices industries, with a world known expertise within the Göttingen minipigs. The Company's services enable clients to progress their drug or device development based on solid data to the highest technical and scientific standards. Founded in 1977, Scantox is today owned by Impilo, the leading Nordic healthcare investment company.

About Q&Q :

Q&Q is a contract lab offering bespoke services within organic analytical chemistry. Q&Q was founded in 2011 and is located at the BioVentureHub at Astra Zeneca in Gothenburg. Core business capabilities include characterization and quantitatification of organic compounds using chromatography and mass spectrometry. Services are based on customer specific method development requirements or standard methodology (e.g. Ph.Eur.), and analyses can be performed according to GMP, GLP and GCLP depending on customer requirements.

Photo caption: Jeanet Løgsted, CEO Scantox Group

