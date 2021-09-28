Scantech Releases iReal 3D V3.0 to Empower Smart 3D Scanning

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantech, a global 3D scanner company with products sold to more than 50 countries and regions, releases the latest 3D scanning software iReal 3D V3.0 of our iReal lineup.

Engineered by AI-powered algorithm, this ground-breaking update of iReal 3D software greatly enhances the users' experience.

It unveils new ways to scan with a great compatibility in low and high resolutions for multiple levels of detail. The new feature allows users to position 3D scanners close to areas with rich textures and geometry to capture every detail. It also empowers users to scan areas with few details in a long range for a larger field of view to considerately reduce alignment errors and scanning time.

Smart color map allows users to monitor the scanning process in real time to ensure accurate scanning results. When scanning an object, green color map indicates a high quality data capturing, and red shows opposite results. The smart color map function eliminates the problems that we hardly evaluate the real-time scanning performance before.

iReal 3D V3.0 supports multi-scene switch among project interface, point cloud, mesh files, and color mapping. It offers the freedom to switch back to project interface to continue scanning and set new resolution, or to interface of point clouds to re-finalize or optimize mesh files.

It is optimized to scan both white and black surfaces at the same time thanks to its unique algorithm. With its high adaptability to different colors, the software will automatically make the overall exposure as correct as possible. It is perfect for users to embrace a simple and smooth 3D scanning.

Scanning of hair won't be a tricky task. With one-click mode, we can capture more amount of point clouds of thin and dark hair. This mode increases the sensitivity of a 3D scanner to help it scan various hairstyles even complicated haircuts.

Infrared VCSEL structured light brings you the safest and most comfortable 3D scanning experience, eliminating the issues of dazzling lights. It is safe for human body scanning and does no harm to human eyes.

When scanning an object object without enough geometric features and textures, intelligent mixed alignment mode can easily solve the problem out only through a few markers, greatly contributing to high-accuracy and repeatability of scan results.

