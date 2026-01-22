ScanmarQED acquires MMM Labs to advance next‑generation, multi‑engine MMM

HOUTEN, Netherlands, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanmarQED today announced the acquisition of MMM Labs, a US-based startup known for its modern, multi-engine approach to Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), allowing teams to work across multiple modeling methodologies without being locked into a single approach.

With MMM Labs, customers gain immediate access to multiple advanced open-source and proprietary MMM engines through a single streamlined interface. Modeling capabilities that traditionally take weeks to set up and require significant data-science effort can now be deployed in minutes, directly within a guided environment designed for marketers and analysts.

The platform enables teams to run multiple modeling engines side by side, including leading frequentist and Bayesian open-source frameworks such as Robyn, Meridian, and PyMC, alongside proprietary or custom-built models. This multi-engine approach allows teams to compare results, test assumptions, and iterate faster, without the operational complexity typically associated with advanced MMM.

By combining PulseQED's enterprise-grade governance and scalability with MMM Labs' speed, transparency, and flexibility, ScanmarQED gives marketing teams the freedom to experiment and customize their approach while maintaining consistency and control. The result is a more open, scalable, and practical approach to modern MMM for brands and agencies worldwide.

Marcel van der Kooi, CEO of ScanmarQED Group, commented:

"This acquisition accelerates our vision for PulseQED: combining enterprise-grade MMM measurement and planning with the flexibility of open-source innovation and custom modeling code. For years, companies have been forced into a false choice, pick one modeling engine and live with its limitations. That era is over. Customers can now access and run multiple engines side-by-side, all within a controlled and guided environment. The result is faster cycles, stronger models, and better decisions, without sacrificing governance or expert oversight."

Gabriel Mohanna, CEO of MMM Labs, added:

"MMM Labs was founded to make marketing mix modeling more accessible, intuitive, and practical for everyday marketers. Joining ScanmarQED allows us to amplify that mission. With ScanmarQED's scale and shared commitment to innovation, we can push the boundaries of what MMM can be: simpler, smarter, and more powerful. Together, we are redefining how marketing measurement is built and deployed across organizations."

About ScanmarQED

ScanmarQED is a leading provider of marketing insights and analytics solutions, helping companies measure sales and marketing effectiveness. Our software enables better budget allocation, more accurate demand forecasting, and improved decision-making for future marketing plans. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in London, Prague and Chicago, ScanmarQED serves a global client base across industries including Retail, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Technology, Media and Market Research.

https://www.scanmarqed.com/

About MMM Labs

MMM Labs is a US-based startup focused on making Marketing Mix Modeling more accessible and actionable for marketers. Their innovative platform combines different modeling techniques with automation and multi-engine support to deliver powerful insights at scale.

https://www.mmmlabs.ai/

About PulseQED

PulseQED is ScanmarQED's flagship solution for marketing and sales data analysis. It provides up-to-date, decision-ready insights by transforming raw data into predictive outputs that support planning and performance evaluation. It is designed to reduce manual processes and improve speed and accuracy in marketing decision-making.

https://pulseqed.ai/

