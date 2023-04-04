Scanbot SDK's new Web Barcode Scanner Demo lets you scan barcodes from your browser

BONN, Germany, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully launching three new demo apps for iOS and Android in 2022, Scanbot SDK has started off 2023 by releasing a web-based version of its Barcode Scanner Demo App. The Web Barcode Scanner Demo is based on JavaScript and runs in any modern browser, such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge.

“Scanbot SDK: Web Barcode Demo”

Companies can use the Scanbot SDK to turn any mobile device into a reliable and easy-to-use barcode scanner. With the Web SDK, no native iOS or Android app is required, since its powerful scanning features can be easily integrated into any websites or web app. The new demo showcases the speed and reliability customers can expect when integrating the SDK into their solutions.

With the SDK, companies enable their users to scan all common 1D and 2D barcodes individually and in batches, right from their browsers. With the "Multiple Scanning" feature, all barcodes in view are scanned simultaneously. "Batch Scanning" lets users capture multiple barcodes one after another, with the results saved to the scan history. From there, they can quickly copy a barcode's value to their clipboard or launch a Google search for it right away.

The Barcode Scanner's user interface was adapted to work in any browser. Users can easily switch between cameras, turn recognition of specific barcode types on and off, and adjust the scanner's viewfinder and sound feedback.

"Our focus as a company has always been to provide fast and reliable data capture for mobile devices," says Christoph Wagner, CEO at Scanbot SDK. "Smartphones now account for well over half of all web traffic, so offering a browser-based scanning solution in addition to our iOS, Android, and Windows apps was an easy decision."

The Scanbot SDK Web Barcode Scanner Demo is now available for anyone to try out for free. Companies can also test the full version of Scanbot Web Barcode Scanner SDK by integrating it into their own web application. More information about the product is available at scanbot.io.

About Scanbot SDK

Scanbot SDK offers quick, reliable, and accurate mobile data capture solutions for iOS, Android, Windows, and Web, helping companies reduce costs by eliminating slow and error-prone manual data entry. More than 200 enterprises worldwide use Scanbot SDK's products for billions of scans every year.

