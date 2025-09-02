Scan, Play, Discover: Orca Scan Launches QR-Powered Retro Game

As part of the award-winning Grand Discoveries Exhibition, Orca Scan has launched OrcaCam - a retro-style arcade game that challenges players to guide an orca through the River Cam, dodging a series of history-making innovations, including the discovery of DNA, the world's first successful heart transplant, the invention of the webcam and even the rules of football. Each obstacle reflects a real scientific or cultural contribution born in Cambridge.

John Doherty, Founder and CEO of Orca Scan, says: "Cambridge has changed the world in ways many might not realise. OrcaCam is our way of telling that story. Just scan the QR code to start playing instantly on your phone - no app, no install, just scan and play."

Orca Scan's in-house development team created the game, which officially launched on 4 August as part of Grand Discoveries 2025, a two-month event hosted and organised by Cambridge's Grand Arcade in partnership with over 20 leading science and technology organisations, including Raspberry Pi, University of Cambridge, QualComm, Illumina and Supersense Technologies. It invites visitors of all ages to explore the city's scientific and technological legacy through immersive exhibits and activities.

Julie Kervadec, Marketing Manager for the Grand Arcade, adds: "We're thrilled to welcome Orca Scan to Grand Discoveries. Their interactive exhibit and new game bring a fun, fresh perspective to innovation in Cambridge. As a Cambridge-born company, Orca Scan perfectly embodies the city's innovative spirit, and it's been a real pleasure to work with their team, who brought such creative ideas to the event."

A live leaderboard is inside Cambridge's Grand Arcade, and is expected to be seen by over 2 million people during the exhibition. For those unable to visit in person, OrcaCam is accessible online, allowing players worldwide to join in at https://orcascan.com/game.

Founded in Cambridge in 2016 and supported by the Judge Business School Accelerate Programme, Orca Scan helps organisations worldwide track inventory and assets using barcode technology, with no technical skills required. The platform is now used in 167 countries by over 50,000 organisations, including 58% of the Fortune 500.

Please see our media kit for images and gameplay videos.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761201/OrcaCam.jpg?p=original