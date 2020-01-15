Scan Global Logistics is Expanding to Belgium and the Netherlands

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-growing Nordic based global transport and logistics company, Scan Global Logistics, opens three new offices in the strategically important Benelux region, focusing on an improved service level for their customers and strengthening their Air and Ocean business. The new offices in Hoofddorp, Rotterdam and Mechelen are operational as of January 2, 2020.

Scan Global Logistics is rapidly moving forward. The company continues to expand with new offices and services whilst making life and business a little less complicated for their customers. Next step is to open three new offices in the important markets of Belgium and the Netherlands.

"There is significant potential for Scan Global Logistics in the Benelux. We already control a large amount of business in the region and by establishing our own operations, we will strengthen our service offerings and be able to offer our unique expertise and knowhow not only to existing clients but also to new potential clients. It also means that we are now in the market for employees that will fit into our organization and are up for new and exciting challenges," says Ive Van Nuffelen, Country Manager for Belgium and the Netherlands.

"We will also be focusing on further expansion of our activities within cruise line and marine logistics having already a highly skilled team in Rotterdam. Additionally, we see growth opportunities in supply chain solutions and contract logistics."

Ive Van Nuffelen is an experienced supply chain professional having held senior roles in Asia and Europe at Panalpina and APC Logistics.

For additional information, please contact:

Mr. Ragnar Dalen, Strategic Business Development, Europe

Mobile: +45-2322-2302

Email: rdal@scangl.com

