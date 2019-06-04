Scalefusion Launches Workflows to Automate and Streamline Task Scheduling on MDM Managed Devices

PUNE, India, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced the launch of Workflows feature for its Mobile Device Management Solution, Scalefusion. Using Scalefusion Workflows, IT administrators can automate and streamline IT tasks such as device locking, device reboot and set periodic compliance checks for battery and data usage. Workflows can be used to schedule time-based policy applications on devices that are used by one or more stakeholders.

Workflows aims to mitigate IT efforts and boost IT productivity by scheduling recurring tasks. The IT teams currently have to perform individual checks for compliance and usage on managed devices. With Workflows, IT admins can schedule device tasks, set compliance alerts for multiple devices to further simplify device management through its intuitive dashboard.

Scalefusion Workflows capabilities include:

Scheduling device lock/unlock

Scheduling device reboot

Scheduling dynamic policies

Clearing App data

Clearing browser cache

Setting battery compliance

Setting geo-fence compliance

Setting data usage compliance

Scheduling security incidents alerts

"Scheduling IT tasks on managed devices has always been a challenge for IT teams, especially when a large number of devices are being managed. To address this crucial pain point of the IT admins and to effectively streamline job scheduling on managed devices, we've introduced Workflows. We aim to simplify device management through Scalefusion MDM to optimize productivity and business results. Automating tasks with Workflows on managed devices through existing Scalefusion MDM is set to boost the IT productivity sharply.", said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP - Mobility at ProMobi Technologies.

For more information about Scalefusion Workflows or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://scalefusion.com/workflows

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion InterOps.

More than 4,500 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

