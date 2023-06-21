Scalefusion Joins Android Enterprise Partner Program as a Silver Partner

PUNE, India, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announced that Scalefusion — its Mobile Device Management solution — has joined the Android Enterprise Partner Program as a Silver partner.

The Android Enterprise Partner Program by Google validates exceptional Android solutions. It provides resources, tools and expertise to help partners build and deploy Android-based solutions for their enterprise customers.

Scalefusion has received this esteemed Silver badge by meeting Google's elevated enterprise business, product and performance requirements. "Our core focus has always been to provide best-in-class features that simplify device management for our customers. Gaining this Silver badge is a true testament to our endeavors and amps up our zeal to take our Android solution to greater heights," said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, Vice President of Products at Scalefusion.

"We are excited to welcome Scalefusion to the Android Enterprise partner program as a Silver partner," said Ken Schutt, Director of Android Enterprise Partnerships. "By becoming a Silver partner, Scalefusion has demonstrated their commitment for their customers, ensuring they receive top-tier customer service, support, and solutions to help them grow their business."

Scalefusion is trusted by thousands of global businesses to manage their company-owned and BYO devices and endpoints. It offers several user-centric features and capabilities to streamline enterprise mobility management.

Request a free evaluation and set up a demo of Scalefusion here .

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows 10 and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Contact

Swapnil Shete

swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Promobi Technologies Private Limited