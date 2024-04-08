Scalefusion is now an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM solution

PUNE, India, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies is proud to announce that Scalefusion , its Unified Endpoint Management solution is now an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM solution.

Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) by Google is designed to enhance the enterprise compatibility of Android devices and assist customers in selecting the best-in-class EMM solution for their Android device fleet. The program acknowledges EMM solutions that meet stringent enterprise requirements, allowing providers to seamlessly integrate Android support into their solutions through APIs and other essential tools.

"Becoming an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM solution is a matter of great pride. We've consistently strived to innovate, introducing a feature set that directly addresses our customers' core challenges. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best within the Android device management space. We are now more prepared than ever to continue our journey of excellence," said Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion.

AER badge is a validation of Scalefusion's capabilities to streamline Android device management for its customers - to provide them with advanced features such as regular and timely security updates, seamless deployment experience, latest training, and a top-tier Android device management experience, supported by Google's expertise.

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

