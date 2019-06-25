Scalefusion Introduces Remote Cast for iOS to Simplify Device Troubleshooting

PUNE, India, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, it's Enterprise Mobility Management solution, now provides 'Remote Cast' feature for iOS devices.

The Remote Cast for iOS aims to simplify and streamline iOS device management by accelerating issue resolution in real time. It allows the iOS device users to easily mirror or cast their screen with the IT admin who can then view the device screen on the Scalefusion dashboard. This will enable the IT admin to gain a clear understanding of the device issues and provide accurate resolution to the device users, remotely. The Remote Cast feature is available for iOS 11 and above.

Apart from allowing the device users to remotely cast the active device screen on the IT admin's dashboard for easy, precise and real-time issue resolution, it also allows the IT admin to take screenshots of the shared device screen and/or record the ongoing remote cast session for future reference and issue analysis.

The Remote Cast feature is integrated with the ITSM tool that is used by the IT admin to create tickets from the Scalefusion dashboard. This tremendously quickens the entire troubleshooting process with the help of screenshots and recording of the cast session.

On being asked about the reason behind the introduction of Remote Cast for iOS, Mr. Chetan Sawant, Director of Mobile, said, "Often, the device users fail to accurately mention the exact device issues or concerns they face on the field, and this leads to a longer communication loop between the device user and the IT admin, wherein the later might fail to provide the right resolution at the right time. This entire collaboration gap leads to longer device downtime, system errors and production delays. Remote Cast for iOS devices will be a downright solution for the IT admin to give real-time and precise resolution, and for the end users who won't be slowed down due to device issues."

For more information about Scalefusion Remote Cast for iOS devices or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://scalefusion.com/ios-screen-sharing-and-remote-access

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Enterprise Mobility Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion EMM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion InterOps.

More than 4500 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

