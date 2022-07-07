Scalefusion Introduces Patch Management for Windows OS Updates

PUNE, India, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion - its mobile device management solution has now launched Patch Management for Windows devices. Enterprise IT teams deploying Windows workstations can now automate application of OS patches to ensure the devices run on the latest OS, identify if there are any patches to mitigate vulnerabilities and improve the security posture of the organization.

Using Scalefusion Patch Management, IT teams can apply software patches as well as driver patches on Windows devices remotely, with no end-user intervention. These patches can be designed to address critical, security as well as non-security-related bugs, push software updates, launch new product functionalities, hotfixes, security patches, update rollups and upgrades.

"Patch Management is a key part of the puzzle to extend full-fledged Windows device management. Our aim at Scalefusion is to simplify device management, monitoring, security and compliance for enterprise mobility- which includes Windows desktops and laptops. With Patch Management now made available within the Scalefusion dashboard, enterprise IT teams can automate patching, identify OS patches to remediate security vulnerabilities and save time and costs while at that", commented Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP - Products at Scalefusion.

IT admins and enterprise app developers can leverage the Windows Patch Management by Scalefusion to improve the security posture of their organization. You can request a free evaluation of this feature by setting up a free demo of Scalefusion MDM along with Windows Patch Management here.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Contact:

Swapnil Shete

swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ProMobi Technologies Private Limited