Scaled Agile, Inc. Unveils SAFe® Enterprise, a Premium Subscription Service Designed to Help Global Organizations Achieve Sustainable Business Agility

"Achieving sustainable business agility requires the concentrated effort of an entire organization," said SAFe creator, Dean Leffingwell. "By providing unlimited access to the full suite of Scaled Agile's learning and training resources, SAFe® Enterprise removes barriers to success by making SAFe easily consumable throughout the entire business. With this new subscription model, organizations will have the tools they need to start a transformation, put SAFe to work every day, and make the transformation stick."

"We're excited to announce that CGI, a Scaled Agile Global Transformation Partner, will be one of the first subscribers to leverage this powerful new platform," said Scaled Agile's CEO, Chris James. Steven Lacroix, Vice-President of CGI added, "CGI's investment in SAFe® Enterprise supports how the company partners with the largest and most complex organizations by investing in local subject matter experts and staff that are trained in implementing SAFe. This investment enables CGI to help clients around the globe deliver value faster with higher quality."

Learn more about what's included in the SAFe® Enterprise subscription at scaledagile.com/enterprise .

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 700,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyoXfM5Cz74

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346645/SAFe_Enterprise_Press_Release_Graphic_Final.jpg

Related Links

http://www.scaledagile.com



SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.