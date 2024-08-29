XUZHOU, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A large Open-Pit Mine (the Mine) located at the Inner-Mongolia, China, has recently adopted the comprehensive unmanned construction solution for mines from XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) for its latest practice of green and smart open-pit mining. With adoption of a batch of electric autonomous mining trucks, ZNK95, the Mine will reduce 47,000 tons of diesel consumption and 149,000 carbon emission after scale up to deploying 300 units by 2026.

Scale up on Green and Smart Mining in China: An Open Pit Mine in Inner-Mongolia Will Reduce 149,000 Tons of Carbon Emission

The ZNK95 Intelligent Mining Dump Truck, with a maximum load capacity of 85 tons, is the largest electric autonomous mining dump truck currently available and one of the pioneering new energy autonomous mining trucks in the industry. Featuring a cab-less design, it is fully capable of operating in high-altitude, extremely cold environments down to -40°C. The vehicle is equipped with a dedicated permanent magnet synchronous electric drive system for mining, meeting the heavy load and steep gradient requirements of mining trucks.

The ZNK95 Intelligent Mining Dump Truck innovatively utilizes vehicle, cloud, and network collaborative technology to seamlessly switch between short-distance remote control, long-distance remote operation, and autonomous intelligent driving modes. The autonomous driving system integrates multiple cutting-edge technologies, offering functions such as environmental perception, decision-making and planning, vehicle control, fault diagnosis, and vehicle communication. It is capable of comprehensive mining operations across different machine types, with single-vehicle transport efficiency surpassing that of manual driving.

Through years of exploration and refinement, XCMG has developed mature technology and service models that drive mine owners to adopt intelligent and green mining practices:

Optimal Economic Efficiency: The Smart mode automatically adjusts engine and hydraulic systems to balance production efficiency and fuel economy.

Highest Loading Efficiency: The Power mode allows customers to choose high-efficiency production settings, maximizing output per unit time.

XCMG's mining machinery is capable of encompassing the whole mining site, offering integrated planning for constructors, vehicles, and the site itself, which results in centralized dispatching, visual command platforms, and smart scheduling.

XCMG provides a comprehensive range of unmanned construction hardware for open-pit mining, featuring mining dump trucks, excavators, drills, crushers, and auxiliary equipment, along with the autonomous intelligent driving system. These solutions are built with intelligent connectivity and autonomous driving capabilities from the start, catering to diverse customization requirements and significantly lowering customer investment and operational expenses.

For more information, visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492610/XCMG_Machinery.jpg