Scala Announces Marketing Technology and Digital Signage Hardware Solutions On Display at ISE 2020

Solutions featured in the booth include full range of Scala-branded hardware and preview of cloud-based Scala Designer digital signage software

SITTARD, Netherlands, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala will debut marketing technology that modernizes physical spaces and increases consumer engagement at "the largest AV and systems integration show in the world," Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020. Solutions from Scala's full scope of marketing technology including software, hardware and sensor-based insights will be on display, highlighting how physical spaces can be modernized and messaging personalized on any display, to deliver exceptional consumer experiences. Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, can be found in booth E160 in Hall 8 at ISE 2020, being held 11-14 February in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Booth highlights include:

Scala-branded hardware solutions

Media players: Scala media players are featured in the booth, including single-, double- and quad-output players, designed for performance, stability and compatibility while ensuring the reliable, timely delivery of rich media experiences.

High-quality displays: In January 2020, STRATACACHE announced a partnership with BOE Technology Group, the global leader in the semiconductor display industry, to bring Scala-branded high-quality display to market, which "unlock new functionality and capabilities including advanced power management, intelligent retail sensor support and extended lifecycle products for commercial 24x7 always-on use" to market. Learn more about the partnership here .

Preview of cloud-based Scala Designer

Scala will preview a new cloud-based version of Scala Designer, a flexible, web-based composition and design tool that enables users to create beautiful and engaging digital signage experiences. The tool uses established workflow and usability patterns to distribute projects to a Scala Enterprise solution.

Shopper and store operations dashboards

Experts will show how to leverage the power of real-time retail analytics, mobile sensors and artificial intelligence, using STRATACACHE's in-house platforms from Walkbase and X2O Media, to optimize location-based messaging and deliver exceptional experiences. X2O Media will also demonstrate the power of real-time business intelligence on any screen in their own ISE booth G120 in Hall 11. Learn more here .

"Scala offers not only a best-in-class content management software suite, we're expanding our full solution offering by bringing all-in-one intelligent tablets to the marketplace, a direct response to a market need. Customers can combine high-performance computing with a slim design to deliver interactive retail experiences. The tablets deliver commercial-grade reliability for applications such as digital signage, self-service kiosks and interactive guided selling," says Harry Horn, General Manager EMEA at Scala. "Next to that we now are providing an extensive range of Scala-branded digital displays, providing high quality playback with unmatched optical clarity in a variety of sizes. The displays are designed with a slim bezel, commercial-grade durability in any environment and extended lifecycle products for commercial 24x7 always-on use. Our software, hardware, tablets, displays and professional services and support are meeting the continually evolving needs of our global clients from innovative brands, retailers, banks, large corporate communications networks and partners."

To learn more about the Scala booth, including retail store-focused shopping concepts, visit https://www.scala.com/en/events/ise-2020/ .

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. With the US headquartered near Philadelphia, PA and EMEA headquartered in the Netherlands, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide. Learn more about Scala's advanced marketing technology solutions at www.scala.com , on Twitter @ScalaInc or on Facebook .

