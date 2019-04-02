SCADAfence Chosen by Mitsui Fudosan to Secure Building Management Systems

Tokyo-based real estate giant selects leading OT security platform to keep its Smart City and digital transformation initiatives secure

TEL AVIV, Israel and TOKYO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global leader in operational technology (OT) security and the most widely deployed OT security platform in Japan, was selected by Mitsui Fudosan, a leader in smart cities digital transformation and innovation, to secure its critical facilities and building management systems (BMS).

The SCADAfence platform provides BMS administrators with continuous OT network monitoring for increased visibility, risk management, and threat protection. Its selection by Mitsui Fudosan is in line with the Japanese government's efforts to ensure that hackers don't use IoT devices to launch attacks against Japanese infrastructure during the Olympic games.

"SCADAfence enhances our ability to continue and adopt Smart City technologies and will allow us to operate securely as we digitalize our OT infrastructure," said Akira Sugawara of Mitsui Fudosan. "Our building management systems are constantly becoming more digitized and inter-connected due to industrial IoT technologies and securing them requires technology designed for massive, complex networks."

In 2018, the Olympic Destroyer malware took down critical systems, sabotaging the preparation for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. To avoid similar incidents and ensure a smoothly operating Tokyo 2020, SCADAfence will protect the BMS infrastructure from malicious attacks, which can jeopardize the organizers' reputation and even endanger human lives. Such attack scenarios can range from turning off the HVAC systems during Tokyo's hot summer to setting off fire alarms in the early morning, putting affected athletes at a disadvantage when it comes time to compete.

"Cyber threats have become a growing concern to BMS owners in various industries such as hospitals, financial institutions, hospitality, and airports," said Elad Ben Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "Our joint work with Mitsui and our ability to support their growing OT infrastructure ensures they have the required peace of mind as they go through their digital transformation journey."

SCADAfence and Mitsui Fudosan will discuss the challenges of securing BMS systems in smart cities and how to secure them during an upcoming SCADAfence seminar about OT security in Tokyo on April 12, 2019. For more details and registration, please click here.

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence helps companies with large-scale operational technology (OT) networks embrace the benefits of industrial IoT by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats. Our non-intrusive platform provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class detection accuracy, asset discovery and user experience. SCADAfence seamlessly integrates OT security within existing security operations, bridging the IT/OT convergence gap. We deliver security and visibility for some of the world's most complex OT networks, including Europe's largest manufacturing facility. Thanks to SCADAfence, companies in manufacturing, building management and critical infrastructure industries can operate securely, reliably and efficiently as they go through the digital transformation journey. More information is available at https://www.scadafence.com

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a leading global real estate company headquartered in Tokyo, aims to bring affluence and comfort to urban living. It maximizes urban value creation by providing secure, safe and attractive urban spaces and soft services that bring enrichment and comfort to urban living; and provides varied and innovative solutions that stimulate the real estate investment market. https://www.mitsuifudosan.co.jp/english/

