SCADAfence and NRI Secure Join Forces to Secure OT Networks in Japan

TEL AVIV, Israel & TOKYO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global leader in operational technology (OT) security and the most widely deployed OT security platform in Japan, and NRI SecureTechnologies (NRI Secure), a leading global cybersecurity firm, are partnering to secure manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and smart buildings in Japan. The agreement extends NRI Secure's managed IT security and security consulting services into OT security.

The growing adoption of advanced industrial IoT technologies has increased vulnerability to cyberattacks targeting industrial control systems (ICS) in industrial facilities and building management systems. Recent attacks have resulted in critical production downtime and significant financial losses. Another growing concern is the possibility of cyberattacks that exploit vulnerabilities to manipulate industrial IoT devices in smart buildings, including those for HVAC systems, access control, elevators, surveillance cameras, etc.

"We are excited about our new partnership with SCADAfence to better meet the increasing demand for OT security. Providing OT security solutions will contribute to the Digital Transformation (DX) of our customers' businesses," said Jun Odashima, CEO and President, NRI Secure.

SCADAfence Platform continuously monitors OT networks and applies industrial-specific protocol analysis and algorithms to provide visibility, risk management, and threat detection. The non-intrusive platform automatically discovers all assets in the OT environment and digitalizes asset inventory management. The platform analyzes the ongoing communications and applies various algorithms to accurately understand the communication patterns within the OT environment enabling it to detect suspicious activities and deviations that can jeopardize operational continuity.

SCADAfence Platform is the only solution on the market that supports the unique requirements of complex large-scale OT networks. By integrating SCADAfence Platform, organizations can seamlessly integrate OT security to their existing security controls and procedures.

"Combining our industrial-grade solutions with NRI Secure's leading managed security and consultancy services significantly enhances business opportunities for both of us," said Elad Ben Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "The demand for OT security in Japan is constantly growing, and SCADAfence is proud to lead the market with our extended support that includes our Tokyo office, our powerful local partners, and the Japanese support in our platform."

SCADAfence and NRI Secure will present how the partnership will help organizations to secure OT networks during an upcoming SCADAfence seminar about OT security in Tokyo on April 12, 2019. For more details and registration, please click here .

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence helps companies with large-scale operational technology (OT) networks embrace the benefits of industrial IoT by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats. Our non-intrusive platform provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class detection accuracy, asset discovery and user experience. SCADAfence seamlessly integrates OT security within existing security operations, bridging the IT/OT convergence gap. We deliver security and visibility for some of the world's most complex OT networks, including Europe's largest manufacturing facility. Thanks to SCADAfence, companies in manufacturing, building management and critical infrastructure industries can operate securely, reliably and efficiently as they go through the digital transformation journey. More information is available at https://www.scadafence.com

About NRI SecureTechnologies (NRI Secure)

NRI SecureTechnologies is a subsidiary of Nomura Research Institute (NRI) specializing in cybersecurity, and a leading global provider of next-generation managed security services and security consulting. Established in 2000, NRI Secure is focused on delivering high-value security outcomes for our clients with the precision and efficiency that define Japanese quality. For more details, visit us at https://www.nri-secure.com

Media Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

http://k2-gc.com/

amy@k2-gc.com

tel: +972-9-794-1681 (+2 GMT)

U.S.: +1-913-440-4072 (+7 ET)

SOURCE SCADAfence