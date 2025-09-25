SC Ventures and Fujitsu join forces to incubate Project Quanta

Joint venture will focus on accelerating quantum capability and value by integrating quantum resources and talent on a digital platform.

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Ventures by Standard Chartered Bank, which builds and invests in breakthrough ventures in and beyond banking, together with Fujitsu, a leading developer of quantum software and hardware, are set to join forces on September 25 to incubate Project Quanta. The project will integrate multiple software and hardware technologies to provide clients a platform to rapidly explore, develop and integrate quantum computing and quantum-inspired applications.

The joint venture will leverage Fujitsu's expertise in quantum computing R&D and software-and-algorithm development as well as insights gained through the development of its superconducting quantum computer. It will bring this expertise together with SC Ventures' venture building prowess and deep insights into financial institutions to accelerate the development of quantum use cases, intellectual property, resources and value.

In this platform, in addition to the development environment, it provides pre-built algorithms in areas such as fraud detection, risk simulations, derivative pricing, and credit decision, enabling users to develop their own algorithms. We also provide access to data and backend hardware, allowing users to test their algorithms.

This project will utilize Fujitsu's quantum computing technology. Fujitsu has been developing quantum computing capabilities through both software and hardware advancements utilizing multiple joint research initiatives. Based on the collaboration with RIKEN, Fujitsu is currently developing a 1,000-qubit superconducting quantum computer, scheduled to begin operation in fiscal 2026.

Looking ahead, the company is also planning the development of a plus-10,000 qubit (250 logical qubit) superconducting quantum computer by fiscal 2030.

For full release click here