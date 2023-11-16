SC Johnson Demonstrates Industry Leadership in Plastic Packaging in Latest Global Commitment Progress Report

The company leads its industry in post-consumer recycled plastic and virgin plastic reduction

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products, was recognized as a leader in the Household and Personal Care industry in tackling the plastic waste crisis in the fifth annual Global Commitment Progress Report. Produced by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the UN Environment Programme, this report highlights a set of plastic packaging commitments uniting more than 1,000 businesses, governments and other organizations with a vision for a circular economy for plastics.

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the world is still not on course to eliminate plastic waste and pollution. Yet while there is much progress to be made, SC Johnson demonstrated meaningful advancement in all three of the key commitments evaluated by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation:

1. Virgin plastic reduction: Since 2018, SC Johnson's virgin plastic use is down 28%. Our commitment for 2025 is 30%.

2. Percent of post-consumer recycled plastic : We are working to include at least 25% post-consumer recycled content in plastic packaging by 2025, and we are already at 22%.

3. Percent of plastic packaging that is recyclable, reusable or compostable : As noted in the report, SC Johnson is making progress in moving toward refill/reuse models. As a result of innovation in durable dispensers, in-store refill systems, refillable bottles and concentrates, 9% of our plastic packaging is reusable.

"I'm grateful to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the UN Environment Programme for putting out this important annual report and keeping the plastic waste crisis in the spotlight. Even with our progress – and momentum across the industry – there is still more work to be done. And businesses can't do it alone," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "It really takes all stakeholders in the entire plastic ecosystem -- producers, retailers, consumers, recyclers and government alike – working together collectively at scale if we are going to solve this issue of plastic waste. If we are going to make real progress, we need governments around the world to pass strong, practical plastic regulation. SC Johnson is going to continue to advocate for good regulation in the U.S. and elsewhere."

In addition to focusing on improving the circularity of our products, SC Johnson also invested in a major digitization project that advanced our ability to measure, analyze and report key sustainability metrics, such as plastic use, that are often difficult for companies to track.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL COMMITMENT

Launched in October 2018 by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme, the Global Commitment unites businesses, governments, NGOs and investors behind a common vision of a circular economy in which we eliminate the plastic we don't need; innovate toward new materials and business models; and circulate all the plastic we still use, to keep it in the economy and out of the environment.

ABOUT THE ELLEN MACARTHUR FOUNDATION

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is an international charity developing and promoting the circular economy in order to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, waste and pollution. We work with our network of private and public sector decisionmakers, as well as academia, to build capacity, explore collaborative opportunities, and design and develop circular economy initiatives and solutions. Increasingly based on renewable energy, a circular economy is driven by design to eliminate waste, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature, to create resilience and prosperity for business, the environment and people.

ABOUT THE UN ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME

UNEP is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.

ABOUT SC JOHNSON

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility.

A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!®, Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.