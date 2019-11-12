SC 19: Infortrend Showcases Highly Scalable Scale-out NAS that Fulfills Surging HPC Demands

TAIPEI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, will demonstrate its newly-launched EonStor CS scale-out NAS at SC 19 (Booth 1695, Nov. 18-21), an international exhibition for high performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis. EonStor CS can scale to over 100 GBps performance and 100 PB capacity, which is a perfect-fit solution for HPC (high performance computing) that processes massive volumes of data.

Driven by an urgent need to provide computational solutions for challenges from precision medicine, smart cities, renewable energy, and other data-driven applications, the demand for HPC is growing significantly.

At SC 19, Infortrend's going to showcase its EonStor CS scale-out NAS, which allows users to increase performance and capacity by adding nodes, and therefore can fulfill data-intensive applications. CS also supports scale-up features which can add up to 84 disks. With 100+ GBps performance and 100+ PB capacity, CS's superior scalability can easily keep up as your business grows.

In addition to performance and scalability, CS features complete data protection and high data security. To prevent data loss, CS supports from disk to cluster protection mechanism. If any of the elements fails, the data will not be lost and the system performance will not be affected. Moreover, CS supports both SED (Self-Encryption Drive) and WORM (Write Once Read Many) to prevent data tampering.

Infortrend's another exhibition focus is the EonStor GS Gen2 4U-60bay unified storage with the support of 32Gb FC connectivity. This high-density and high- bandwidth storage is also designed to deal with massive data, while keeping fast and reliable data transfer.

Learn more about EonStor CS Scale-out NAS

Learn more about EonStor GS Gen2

Meet with Infortrend at SC 19

Booth 1695

Colorado Convention Center, Denver

November 18-21, 2019

https://www.infortrend.com/us/event/2019/sc19show

