SAZERAC COMPANY AND BLOCKBAR TO HOST ONLINE AUCTION OF RARE AND COVETED SPIRITS WITH EVERY DOLLAR RAISED BENEFITING RELIEF EFFORTS FOR HURRICANES MILTON AND HELENE

In late September, Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm sweeping across the Southeast leaving behind catastrophic damage. The storm caused devastating floods in Western North Carolina and surrounding areas and led to the loss of more than 200 lives. Not long after, Hurricane Milton hit Florida's Tampa Bay area causing flooding and widespread power outages.

"Our hearts go out to the families and communities affected by these devastating storms," said Jake Wenz, President and CEO of Sazerac. "Our goal is to help aid the Hurricanes Milton and Helene recovery efforts in cities and states most impacted by the storms. Every dollar raised will go directly to those in need. We thank the American Red Cross for everything they do."

"We are honoured to partner with Sazerac for this charity auction supporting the relief efforts for Hurricanes Milton and Helene," says Dov Falic, Blockbar CEO & Co-Founder. "This represents a unique opportunity for our community to acquire exceptional bottles some of the finest spirits from Sazerac's esteemed distilleries and brands, while also providing an opportunity for our community to make a meaningful impact during a time of need. We invite all whiskey enthusiasts and collectors to join us in this effort and help support those affected by the hurricanes."

As part of the auction, a combination of rare and highly coveted Sazerac products will be available, including spirits sold individually as well as lineups of fan favorites sold as sets. To encourage maximum engagement from the worldwide spirits community, the auction will be run as a "no reserve" auction with the starting bid for each bottle or collection beginning at $100.

The full list of spirits available include:

Individual Bottles:

Double Eagle Very Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon The Last Drop Release 28: Drew Mayville Signature Blend of Kentucky Straight Whiskeys The Last Drop Release 32: Louise McGuane 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey The Last Drop Release 33: 15th Anniversary 40-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky

Bourbon Sets:

5. Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old Rye Whiskey

W.L. Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Thomas H. Handy Straight Rye Whiskey

Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

6. Buffalo Trace Distillery Premium Bottle Collection:

Blanton's Gold Single Barrel Bourbon

Blanton's Straight from The Barrel

George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

7. W.L. Weller Bourbon Collection:

W.L. Weller Antique 107 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

W.L. Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

W.L. Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

W.L. Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B. Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

W.L. Weller Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

8. E.H. Taylor, Jr. Collection:

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Four Grain Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

9. 1792 Bourbon Collection

1792 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1792 Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1792 Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1792 Aged 12 Years Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1792 Sweet Wheat Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1792 Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

10. A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Collection

Cask Strength Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey #1

Cask Strength Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey #2

Cask Strength Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey #3

The auction goes live October 24th at 10AM EST and runs through November 1st at 10AM EST. Details on the auction and how to bid can be found here blockbar.com/producers/sazerac/sazerac-charity-auction. All proceeds from the online auction will go toward the American Red Cross to aid in their Hurricanes Milton and Helene disaster relief efforts.

About Sazerac Company

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers around the world.

Over 500 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, White X Cognac, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Lough Gill Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London, Cork and Sydney, to name a few.

To learn more visit www.sazerac.com.

About BlockBar

BlockBar enables the wine and spirits community to buy, store, sell, gift, and ship the highest quality wines and spirits, sourced directly from producers and authenticated via blockchain. Our team has access to the world's most sought-after bottles, barrels, and casks, many of which are unique to BlockBar. These are released on the platform through various sales mechanics, with many including immersive events and unique experiences. Underwritten by the power of blockchain, BlockBar guarantees provenance and authenticity so users can safely build their collections. Despite its cutting-edge approach, BlockBar's roots stretch back decades. BlockBar was launched in October 2021 by cousins Dov and Sam, who are an active part of the family-owned Falic Group, a network founded in 2001 that today comprises over 50 businesses including Duty Free Americas, the largest duty-free operation in the Americas.

