Say 'Yes' to more everyday - Enoc Group supported by Comarch Loyalty Management platform presents a new exciting and unique rewards programme in the UAE

KRAKOW, Poland, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates National Oil Company was established in 1993 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A leading integrated global oil and gas player, operating across the energy sector along with Comarch, who for almost 30 years have been providing progressive IT services for oil and gas, retail, banking, telecommunication, healthcare and IoT. Together both respective giants in their fields proudly present 'Yes' reward programme.

With the aim to add value to customers using innovation and technology Enoc, supported by CLM, successfully launched the 'Yes' programme. On 1st of November 2020 Enoc along with participating partners across areas like retail (Zoom), F&B (Popeyes, Paavos, Pronto), services (Autopro, Prowash, Tasjeel) allows earning and instantly redeeming points within the Yes network (50+ partners) and benefiting from discounts across Health & Wellness, Dining and Getaways.

The world-class system is Comarch Loyalty Management, along with Comarch Business Intelligence which consists of a comprehensive configurable administrative panel, web portal and mobile app for members, allows advanced program monitoring and optimization. CLM is hosted in the UAE in the Comarch Data Centre.

Enoc operations are supported by Comarch's global Network Operations Centre and by a Dubai based team, offering consulting services helping Enoc with further programme development, strategy, and daily operations support.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group:"Offering our customers best in-class services is at the heart of what we do as we continue to diversify our offerings to provide an enhanced fuel and retail experience. We are excited to launch a programme that rewards customers for their everyday journeys."

Suryaveer Singh, Head of Loyalty, Enoc: " The goal was to create an inclusive ecosystem that would help the client save and benefit in every aspect of day to day life. With assistance from Comarch the Enoc loyalty team was able to create a convenient loyalty programme of collaborating partners all across the Middle East rewarding every customer for their refueling or shopping experience. The Yes app is accessible and easy to navigate towards exciting and instant rewards."

Adrian Michalik, Sales Director, Comarch: "As a global provider of cutting-edge loyalty management software, Comarch has supported Enoc with creating first of its kind in Middle East loyalty programme connecting fuel retail, car testing, registration and automotive needs to groceries and F&B. Having been recognized many times for delivering top-quality IT systems and services (e.g., winning THE BEST LOYALTY INNOVATION AWARD during this year's Loyalty & Awards 2020 conference, THE BEST LOYALTY TECHNOLOGY VENDOR 2020 at the South African Loyalty Awards) we are highly proud working with Enoc."

Wojciech Kempny, Senior Business Consultant, Comarch: It has been a privilege to support ENOC with our end-to-end Loyalty Programme approach, from the creation of the business concept to the successful rollout of CLM. Focusing on great customer experience, we will continue to support and enhance the YES programme.

