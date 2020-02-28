Say Oui to Automation Acceleration!

Blue Prism Adds New Language, Ease of Use and Security Capabilities to World's Most Advanced Digital Workforce

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a legacy of delivering enterprise-grade Robotic Process Automation (RPA) capabilities, Blue Prism today announced v6.7 of its Digital Workforce along with industry first integrations and new features to its Digital Exchange (DX), an intelligent automation "app store" and online community. These new capabilities and features are designed to help users automate the most complex business processes, quickly and at scale, while maintaining the highest security standards.

"With Blue Prism v6.7, we have the most unique product offering on the market, augmented by best of breed AI and cognitive partners through our DX community," says Jason Kingdon, Executive Chairman of Blue Prism. "All of our hallmark attributes around security, scalability and ease of use are being enhanced, enabling broader access, so anyone can leverage and automate. We even have software robots that understand French."

Vive Blue Prism v6.7

New capabilities include direct integration for DX users enabling easy access to a robust ecosystem of AI and cognitive capabilities that leverage Blue Prism automations. Thousands of downloadable automation "skills" are available to users, which can be imported into their Digital Workforce with just a few mouse clicks – with no-coding required.

Blue Prism also extended DX capabilities to offer users a controlled marketplace of AI skills and assets, through the Enterprise Digital Exchange (EDX). Banks, governments and healthcare organizations can easily share automation assets securely and privately with select users. The EDX allows teams of external and internal resources to curate, create, and share sensitive business processes and tasks while providing proper control and security. To learn more about the EDX and sign up for a free trial click here.

"For organizations in the early stages of their journey, Blue Prism's DX provides a collaborative platform for accelerating intelligent automation deployments," says Darren Atkins, CTO of Artificial Intelligence and Automation, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT). "Leveraging these capabilities, we've launched our new NHS Digital Exchange community enabling health professionals to share ideas, work on shared solutions and align development roadmaps. The NHS Digital Exchange, hosted by Blue Prism Cloud, acts as a foundation upon which the NHS can collectively build, freeing precious time for our hardworking staff to spend more time with the patients we serve."

More Flexibility, Security & Analytics

With v6.7, Blue Prism continues to build out multi-language support making it easier to support global RPA deployments. Users will now be presented with French as an option in the "change language" menu when signing into Blue Prism. The selected language is reflected in the help system, which is now presented online in an HTML5 format by default. The help system has been redesigned with a more modern, easily accessible user interface that includes enhanced features and provides a better user experience.

Security has also been strengthened by making it easier for enterprise users to secure their environments, specifically their application server configuration files. From v6.7 onwards, customers will be able to encrypt config files with their own certificates versus using the native encryption methods provided. This feature gives users the ability to more frequently change the encryption of the application server config files, allowing Blue Prism to follow internal security policies more easily.

Analytics and reporting have been streamlined on v6.7 with more intuitive and interactive dashboards. Customers can now create line charts as well as bar, column, pie and gauge charts. This enhancement increases the functionality of the home page dashboard, provides a more modern look and feel to the product.

The sum of these capabilities puts Blue Prism at the forefront of intelligent automation innovations by helping customers drive a meaningful digital transformation. To find out more about what v6.7 can do, click here.

Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.

Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

