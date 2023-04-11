Savoring noodles in spring breeze! Cross-Straits Youth find same national identity through cuisine

NANJING, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles, a beloved food in Chinese cuisine, offer unique flavors that evoke cherished memories of home-cooked meals. On April 11, Modern Express, a well-known Chinese media outlet, released a video. Four young people from Beijing, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan formed a mukbang team this spring, enjoying noodles and reminiscing about their shared love for this dish.

Savoring noodles in spring breeze

When strolling through Nanluoguxiang Lane in Beijing, visitors can enjoy local snacks while indulging in the charm of the area. Xiao Baihe, a Beijing native, always has much to say about authentic Beijing-style noodles, "Beijing natives grow up eating noodles with soybean paste. They are perfect in color, smell and taste. Mix fried sauce and diced vegetables with noodles like this. It's so tasty and chewy!" Her enthusiasm was contagious as she savored each bite.

"Are you hungry? Shall I make a bowl of noodles for you?" The classical lines in Hong Kong dramas are also a true portrayal of daily life for Hong Kong people. Cart noodles are quintessential street food in Hong Kong, and are beloved by locals like Liu Yicong. "I grew up eating delicious noodles, once you try them, you can't help coming back for it again."

Long noodles are not only the enjoyment of taste buds, but also the comfort of the soul. "Bamboo noodles", which originated in Guangzhou, have a place in Macao. Macao youth Liang Meixin introduced "bamboo noodles" to other members of the mukbang team. When water is boiling, shake off the noodles into the pot. The dense smell of cooking can always satisfy people's taste sense.

Beef noodles are a landmark delicacy of Taipei. If you're wondering where to find the best ones, just ask around – everyone has a go-to spot. "Follow me to this restaurant. It's absolutely amazing and delicious." As you approach the beef noodle shop recommended by Taiwan youth He Ziying, you'll see a long queue of diners eagerly waiting outside.

In Chinese culture, noodles represent lasting friendships, blessings, and a long and prosperous life. The thin and long noodles contain Chinese people's unique blessings and wishes.

The team passionately shares their love for noodles in the gentle spring breeze. Their heartfelt wish for frequent visits and stronger cross-Straits connections resonates deeply, reflecting a common aspiration among cross-Straits youth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051306/image.jpg

SOURCE Modern Express