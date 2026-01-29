Saviynt Unveils 2025 Partner Awards Recognizing Excellence in AI Identity Security Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saviynt, a leading provider of AI-powered human and non-human identity security, today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner Awards. These awards celebrate partners who have redefined identity security by leveraging Saviynt's identity solutions to solve complex challenges and accelerate digital transformation for global enterprises.

As enterprises rapidly integrate artificial intelligence, the Saviynt partner ecosystem has become a vital driver of operational productivity and secure, AI agent and model enablement. This year's recipients demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical excellence in using identity context to navigate modern agentic AI workflows.

"Partners are the cornerstone of our customers' success and the primary drivers of scaling our business in the AI age," said Todd Rotger, Chief Revenue Officer at Saviynt. "Our 2025 winners exemplify how collaboration and technical innovation can redefine identity security. By equipping our partners with the resources to excel, together we are delivering transformative results and helping businesses navigate their digital journeys and agentic AI workflows with confidence."

2025 Saviynt Partner Award Winners

The following partners have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to the global identity security AI ecosystem:

Global Excellence Award Winners

Partner of the Year: Deloitte - Recognized for exceptional global growth and a steadfast commitment to technical excellence, nearly tripling its count of certified practitioners to meet the rising enterprise demand for AI-driven identity governance.





- Recognized for exceptional global growth and a steadfast commitment to technical excellence, nearly tripling its count of certified practitioners to meet the rising enterprise demand for AI-driven identity governance. Strategic Growth & Vision Partner of the Year: EY - Honored for a sophisticated approach to large-scale enterprise transformation. By aligning Saviynt's AI-powered platform with the complex requirements of the Fortune 500, EY has secured some of the world's most extensive digital ecosystems and driven identity maturity for global market leaders.





- Honored for a sophisticated approach to large-scale enterprise transformation. By aligning Saviynt's AI-powered platform with the complex requirements of the Fortune 500, EY has secured some of the world's most extensive digital ecosystems and driven identity maturity for global market leaders. Transformation Partner of the Year: PwC – Recognized for developing a category-defining rapid access reduction managed service. This innovation positions Saviynt as a core, repeatable component of its global identity strategy.





– Recognized for developing a category-defining rapid access reduction managed service. This innovation positions Saviynt as a core, repeatable component of its global identity strategy. Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Celebrated for deep product synergy, specifically through the AWS Quick Suite Integration and Bedrock Runtime ACL. These integrations allow customers to deploy high-performance AI with built-in governance and security.





(AWS) – Celebrated for deep product synergy, specifically through the AWS Quick Suite Integration and Bedrock Runtime ACL. These integrations allow customers to deploy high-performance AI with built-in governance and security. Sales Champion Partner of the Year : IBM – Honored for leading some of the year's most complex global transformations, including a landmark modernization project for a major global automotive manufacturer to successfully unify identity controls across international borders.





: – Honored for leading some of the year's most complex global transformations, including a landmark modernization project for a major global automotive manufacturer to successfully unify identity controls across international borders. Delivery Partner of the Year: KPMG – Distinguished for excellence in technical execution and operational reliability. KPMG maintained industry-leading customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores across both the AMS and EMEA regions throughout 2025.





– Distinguished for excellence in technical execution and operational reliability. KPMG maintained industry-leading customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores across both the AMS and EMEA regions throughout 2025. Platform Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture - Chosen for transforming Saviynt's Application Access Governance (AAG) into a high-impact global campaign. By spearheading the adoption of Saviynt AAG for SAP and Oracle, Accenture has established one of the platform's fastest-growing market segments, delivering significant early wins and a robust worldwide pipeline.





- Chosen for transforming Saviynt's Application Access Governance (AAG) into a high-impact global campaign. By spearheading the adoption of Saviynt AAG for SAP and Oracle, Accenture has established one of the platform's fastest-growing market segments, delivering significant early wins and a robust worldwide pipeline. Emerging Consultancy Partner of the Year: Kroll – Recognized for the rapid development of a specialized identity security practice. By integrating Saviynt's governance as a core pillar of breach response and incident recovery, Kroll is helping organizations build resilient, identity-first defense strategies.

Regional Excellence

The Saviynt ecosystem, which includes over 100 partners worldwide, also celebrated regional leaders driving specialized growth:

Regional Systems Integrators

GSI Partner of the Year - Americas: Deloitte - Recognized for exceptional global growth and a steadfast commitment to technical excellence. The firm secured a dominant market share in the Americas by addressing rising enterprise demand for AI-driven identity governance.





Deloitte - Recognized for exceptional global growth and a steadfast commitment to technical excellence. The firm secured a dominant market share in the Americas by addressing rising enterprise demand for AI-driven identity governance. GSI Partner of the Year- Asia Pacific: Infosys – Honored for driving the highest volume of partner-sourced business in the region and successfully launching APAC's first Managed Service Provider (MSP) identity offering.





– Honored for driving the highest volume of partner-sourced business in the region and successfully launching APAC's first Managed Service Provider (MSP) identity offering. GSI Partner of the Year - EMEA: Accenture – Awarded for integrating Saviynt into their global SAP practice, providing identity-first security for mission-critical business applications and enterprise resource planning.

Regional Channel & Sales Leadership

Channel Partner of the Year - Americas: GuidePoint Security – Recognized for significantly expanding the identity security footprint in North America through a combined focus on technical certification and net-new business growth.





– Recognized for significantly expanding the identity security footprint in North America through a combined focus on technical certification and net-new business growth. Channel Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific: NEC Corporation - Recognized for driving critical infrastructure modernization within the Japanese public sector. Their leadership was instrumental in securing a landmark engagement with a major national defense organization.





- Recognized for driving critical infrastructure modernization within the Japanese public sector. Their leadership was instrumental in securing a landmark engagement with a major national defense organization. Channel Partner of the Year - EMEA: iC Consult – Celebrated for setting a global record for technical proficiency. The firm achieved 92 Ambassador certifications within a single year to support rapid regional growth.





– Celebrated for setting a global record for technical proficiency. The firm achieved 92 Ambassador certifications within a single year to support rapid regional growth. Partner of the Year - Canada: IDMWORKS - Distinguished for expanding Saviynt's presence in Canada by leading the region in new enterprise opportunities and full-platform deployments.





- Distinguished for expanding Saviynt's presence in Canada by leading the region in new enterprise opportunities and full-platform deployments. Distribution Partner of the Year - Japan: Macnica – Honored for securing the vast majority of local enterprise deals in Japan and successfully introducing Saviynt's Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions to the region.

Regional Delivery & Technical Execution

Delivery Partner of the Year- Americas: Deloitte - Recognized for unmatched implementation scale, successfully delivering 19 complex deployments in 2025. Deloitte utilizes a global force of nearly 800 trained practitioners to manage the growing complexity of human and non-human identities.





Deloitte - Recognized for unmatched implementation scale, successfully delivering 19 complex deployments in 2025. Deloitte utilizes a global force of nearly 800 trained practitioners to manage the growing complexity of human and non-human identities. Delivery Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific: EY Singapore - Honored for excellence in technical execution and driving rapid time-to-value for complex financial ecosystems. This included a successful deployment for a premier multilateral development bank.





EY Singapore - Honored for excellence in technical execution and driving rapid time-to-value for complex financial ecosystems. This included a successful deployment for a premier multilateral development bank. Delivery Partner of the Year - EMEA: iC Consult - Recognized for exceptional delivery performance and cultivating enduring client partnerships. The firm currently manages a robust portfolio of 16 active enterprise deployments across the UK, DACH, and broader European markets.

Regional Breakout & Momentum Leaders

Breakout Partner of the Year - Americas: IDMWORKS – Recognized for an extraordinary year of market expansion in banking, retail, and higher education. The firm built a robust, fully partner-sourced pipeline from the ground up.





– Recognized for an extraordinary year of market expansion in banking, retail, and higher education. The firm built a robust, fully partner-sourced pipeline from the ground up. Breakout Partner of the Year - Asia Pacific: Deloitte - Honored for generating the highest regional momentum across Asia Pacific and Japan. The firm secured transformative wins in the energy and consumer goods sectors, setting a new standard for identity maturity.





Deloitte - Honored for generating the highest regional momentum across Asia Pacific and Japan. The firm secured transformative wins in the energy and consumer goods sectors, setting a new standard for identity maturity. Breakout Partner of the Year - EMEA: NEVERHACK - Honored for the second consecutive year for driving identity modernization. NeverHack demonstrated market leadership in Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) and a significant surge in newly acquired enterprise customers.





- Honored for the second consecutive year for driving identity modernization. NeverHack demonstrated market leadership in Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) and a significant surge in newly acquired enterprise customers. Rising Star Partner of the Year - Americas: Optiv - Honored for rapid market acceleration and deep leadership alignment. Optiv established significant business momentum through a formalized strategic roadmap and a robust joint AWS strategy.

Building the Future of Identity Security

The Saviynt partner ecosystem, comprising over 500 partners worldwide, plays a pivotal role in building and delivering AI-driven identity and cybersecurity solutions globally. Our partners leverage their expertise to propel security teams toward success, and we take great pride in collaborating with them to deliver best-of-breed security solutions to the market.

The 2025 Saviynt Partner Awards, presented at Saviynt's Amplify AI 2026 Sales Kickoff, celebrate partners for their innovation, industry and sector expertise, and solutions delivered globally to valued customers worldwide.

About Saviynt

Saviynt's AI-powered identity platform manages and governs human and non-human access to all of an organization's applications, data, and business processes. Customers trust Saviynt to safeguard their digital assets, drive operational efficiency, and reduce compliance costs. Built for the AI age, Saviynt is helping organizations safely accelerate their deployment and usage of AI today. Saviynt is recognized as the leader in identity security, with solutions that protect and empower the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies, and government institutions. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com .

