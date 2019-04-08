Save The Date: European Cannabis Week, 23rd - 29th June

European Cannabis Week will be the first major showcase of Europe's emerging legal CBD and medical cannabis industries and the first major set of cannabis events in the UK since the government legalised medical cannabis. The series of events will take place against a backdrop of major global policy change, as a number of European governments overhaul the continent-wide moratorium on cannabis and WHO re-examines their position on medical cannabis.

While medical cannabis may be the hot topic at the moment, CBD is still firmly on the agenda, as the European Parliament looks at changing its legislation.

Alastair Moore, Co-Founder of European Cannabis Week explained the need for such an event:

"Legislation in Europe is changing at a rapid pace and the private sector is evolving to serve the ever-growing demand for medical cannabis. Sixteen European countries have now legalised medical cannabis and with a total market of over 740 million people, Europe will become the largest value cannabis market in the world. European Cannabis Week will drive this growth, bringing together the people, brands and organisations that will shape the emerging European market."

Confirmed events:

Cannabis Europa - a two-day event exploring the latest developments in the European market and the professionalisation of the industry.

The ECH Party – ECH will be hosting an exclusive gathering of 250 cannabis industry leaders and investors from around the world.

Institutional Capital & Cannabis Conference (IC3) - IMN and Prohibition Partners will co-host the first IC3 Europe, a meeting place for investors looking to learn the ropes in cannabis investing.

First Wednesdays Network - a networking event for those working in medical cannabis industries across Europe.

entOURage Network Workshop - a platform and network for women to engage and explore collaboration in the legal cannabis market.

About European Cannabis Week

A first for Europe, a first for London and a first for the cannabis industry. European Cannabis Week is a carefully curated series of events that showcase the depth of talent, opportunity and excitement of the European cannabis industry. The diverse programme of talks and events will explore the culture, politics, health, science and business behind the emergent cannabis industry in Europe, featuring a diverse roster of speakers from across the world. Hosted from June 23rd to 29th the festival takes place in venues across London, a European hub for finance, culture and creativity.

