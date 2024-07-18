STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2024, the hygiene and health company Essity will hold a Capital Markets Day at its production facility for hygiene products in Valls, Spain. The agenda will include a tour of Essity's advanced, integrated production facility, an update on the latest digital technology and innovations within the different categories of the company.

President and CEO Magnus Growth will, together with other members of the Executive Management Team, present Essity's strategy for continued profitable growth and the roadmap to achieving the company's new financial targets.

The day is scheduled to start around 08:00 CET and continue until around 17:00 CET.

The Capital Markets Day is an opportunity for institutional investors, financial analysts and the media to receive an update on Essity's strategy and progress.

More information about the event and registration will be provided shortly. The Capital Markets Day is not foreseen to be streamed live, but recorded presentations and related material will be available on Essity's website after the event.

Register your interest to: ir@essity.com

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/save-the-date--essity-s-capital-markets-day--december-3--2024,c4016092

The following files are available for download: