SAUDI TOURISM CAPTIVATES AUDIENCES AND STRENGTHENS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS AT WTM 2025

Saudi Tourism Authority signed nine MoUs/agreements, facilitated twenty-seven MoUs/agreements between Saudi partners and the global tourism sector, and held more than 500 strategic meetings with the travel and tourism trade at WTM 2025.

Building on the achievement of welcoming almost 116 million visitors in 2024 and up to 60 million in the first half of 2025, Saudi showcased its Unreal Calendar of events and entertainment, and iconic destinations, reinforcing its position as the world's fastest-growing tourism destination.

The immersive "Saudi Land" pavilion captured global attention, highlighting major new partnerships, cultural experiences, and world-class events, including Formula 1, MDLBEAST Soundstorm, the Italian and Spanish Super Cups, and WWE Royal Rumble.

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and its partners concluded a high-impact showcase at World Travel Market (WTM) 2025, captivating the global travel trade with Saudi's Unreal Calendar of world-class events and entertainment and its iconic destinations – from the ancient wonders of AlUla and the pristine Saudi Red Sea, to the cultural energy of Jeddah and the dynamic spirit of Riyadh.

Saudi's presence at WTM demonstrated its commitment to building meaningful global partnerships, unlocking new investment opportunities, and delivering world-class tourism experiences, driving the next chapter of tourism growth. Over three days, 71 Saudi partners connected with the international travel and tourism trade at the immersive "Saudi Land" pavilion, presenting a broad selection of bookable products, new travel packages, and flagship experiences such as luxury openings at Shura Island and the launch of Six Flags Qiddiya City.

A highlight of WTM 2025 was the inaugural DMO Awards at Saudi Land, designed to honor destination management organizations for their excellence and authenticity demonstrated during the event. Diriyah received the 'Best Authenticity' Award for its outstanding incorporation of authentic Saudi elements. Qiddiya was honored with the 'Best Operational Excellence' Award in recognition of its exceptional service delivery, strong product knowledge, and effective use of digital tools. Finally, Al Madinah earned the 'Best of Show' Award for delivering the most exceptional overall performance, combining authenticity, operational excellence, and measurable commercial impact.

Abdullah Alhagbani, Chief Partnerships and Regulatory Affairs Officer at STA, said: "We came to WTM 2025 building on the momentum of welcoming almost 116 million visitors last year and up to 60 million in the first half of this year, reinforcing Saudi's standing as the world's fastest-growing tourism destination. The achievements we celebrate here belong to our partners and the wider trade, who are at the heart of Saudi's success.

"The energy at Saudi Land with our 71 partners has been remarkable. Securing nine new agreements is a testament to the scale of opportunity and collaboration on offer. With our Unreal Calendar, iconic destinations, and bold investment in tourism, we are opening new opportunities for partners and delivering exceptional experiences for travelers. The DMO Awards truly showcased the outstanding talent and innovation driving Saudi tourism forward. By recognizing exceptional achievements and pioneering approaches across the ecosystem, the awards celebrated those who are shaping the future of tourism in Saudi.

"Following the success of WTM, we look forward to welcoming the global tourism sector to TOURISE, a new global platform, taking place in Riyadh next week. It aims to tackle key challenges, unlock investment, and shape a sustainable, inclusive roadmap for the future of tourism. As we look ahead, we invite the global travel trade to join us on this journey and realize the immense opportunities that Saudi has to offer."

STA harnessed rising interest from the global travel trade, signing nine new MoUs and strategic agreements with industry leaders and global brands, and held more than 500 meetings with key industry players. In addition, twenty-seven MoUs and agreements were facilitated between Saudi partners and international organizations to accelerate growth, boost global awareness, and enhance international connectivity.

Visitors experienced Saudi's diverse, year-round appeal, with a special focus on its Unreal Calendar of world-class global events and entertainment including, Formula 1, MDLBEAST Soundstorm, the Italian and Spanish Super Cups, and WWE Royal Rumble. At Saudi Land, visitors enjoyed immersive displays that offered detailed previews of Saudi's bespoke travel packages. The pavilion also featured a campaign inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting the role of sport in tourism and international engagement.

Saudi culture came alive in the Cultural Heritage Corner, featuring traditional crafts and live cultural performances. Visitors experienced a unique fusion of modern and traditional elements, including a dynamic live set by MDLBEAST's DJ Leen, alongside authentic cuisine and refreshing beverages. Saudi Land also served as a Partner Connection Zone, fostering direct engagement and deal-making, and allowing partners to explore new bookable packages and bespoke itineraries.

WTM 2025 reaffirmed Saudi's role as a leading player in global tourism, providing a springboard for new alliances, significant partnerships, and the continued evolution of its tourism landscape. It also helped set the stage for TOURISE, a pioneering new global platform, being convened in Riyadh 11-13 November, that will gather over 1,000 global leaders and visionaries from across government, business, investment, tourism, and technology. Together, these leaders will tackle key challenges, unlock investment, deliver high-impact initiatives, and transformative deals that will build a tourism sector that is sustainable, equitable, and future-focused.

About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA): Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries. To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com.

