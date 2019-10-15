Saudi Joy Forum 19, A Success For The Region And World

The two-day event highlighted Saudi Arabia's developing entertainment sector, one that is expected to generate 200,000 jobs and attract local and global investment exceeding $69 billion by 2030.

"The Joy Forum showcased Saudi Arabia's intent to become a world-class entertainment creative catalyst and investment destination," said GEA's Chairman Senior Advisor Faisal Saed Bafarat. "We are only now just beginning to see the great changes that are ahead for the Kingdom. The sky is truly the limit for the future of Saudi Arabia's entertainment industry under the direction of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) – that is no longer necessary."

About the Entertainment Industry Forum

The Entertainment Industry Forum 2019 is an initiative of the General Entertainment Authority that aims at developing the entertainment sector in the Kingdom in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030 and seeking to provide sustainable investment opportunities, a culture of joy, and a vibrant society. The Forum aims at creating a solid platform for the construction and development of the entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia, as well as providing new entertainment opportunities, and the exchange of global experiences in different areas for this growing sector.

