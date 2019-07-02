Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market is Expected to Reach Over SAR 2 Billion by 2023 With the Growth of Smart Cities Projects and Development of New Municipalities In Line With The Vision 2030 of Deputy Crown Prince: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The market is expected to underscore growth in revenue of luminaires at a CAGR of close to 10% while the outdoor LED consumption will grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during 2018-2023. The market will witness decrease in the share of project sales while the share of retail sales will increase at a CAGR of Close to 12% during the forecast period.

Residential sector is expected to grow tremendously registering a CAGR of close to 14% while Healthcare would grow at a lowest CAGR of 3% during 2018-2023. Construction of new housing development projects and upcoming projects of smart cities in the country would drive growth.

The rise in awareness for sustainable usage of resources and towards usage of environment friendly electrical products would be seen in the future.

Growth in End User Sectors, Upcoming Government Initiatives for Lighting Standards and rising functionality of Lighting: The construction industry in Saudi Arabia is valued at more than USD 33 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7% per annum during next few years. Government initiative for building world class infrastructure would lead to the development of new smart cities across different regions in Saudi Arabia. GCC is becoming global centre with events such as Qatar FIFA World Cup, Dubai Expo and others which will lead to growth in end user industries. Government has made changes in the regulations regarding the availability of lighting products with new energy efficiency standards. These are expected to decline market growth initially however it is estimated that the market for LED lights will boost eventually. Government's effort for replacing the present lighting infrastructure with new innovative LED lighting fixtures would facilitate market growth. Numerous companies are expected to launch advance technological LED lighting products in the market in the next 5 years. The integration of various lighting technological hardware with software has resulted in products such as Motion Sensory Lighting products, IOT based lighting products and Lighting as a Service (L.a.a.S.). This has increased the usage and output derived from the LED lighting products.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2023- By Type of LEDs (Lamps and Luminaires), By Usage (Indoor and Outdoor), By Sector (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Healthcare, Hospitality and others), By Region, By Sales (Project and Retail)" suggests that the key growth is in development of the construction space in the residential and commercial sector. This would lead the market to grow registering a CAGR close to 9% during the year 2019-2023.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of LEDs (On the Basis of Sales Revenue)

LED Luminaires

Downlights



Linear Lights



Flood Lights



High Bay



Other Luminaires

LED Lamps

By Usage of LEDs (On the Basis of Sales Revenue)

Indoor

Outdoor

Street Lighting



Building Exteriors/ Façade Lighting



Parking Lots and Garages



Others

By End User Sector (On the Basis of Sales Revenue)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

By End User Sector (On the Basis of Sales Revenue)

Central

Eastern

Western

North and South

By Type of Sales (On the Basis of Sales Revenue)

Project

Retail

Key Target Audience

Existing LED Lighting Manufacturers in Saudi Arabia

New Market Entrants- Domestic OEMs

New Market Entrants- Foreign OEMs

Real Estate Companies

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Lighting Equipment Manufacturers and Importers

LED Lighting Retail Chains

Lighting Equipment Distributors

Lighting Equipment Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2013-2018 – Historical Period

2013-2023 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Philips Saudi Lighting Company

Al Nasser Group, National Lighting Company

Cooper Lighting (Eaton)

Zumtobel Lighting Saudi Arabia

Osram/Ledvance

Al Fanar Company Ltd

Zubair Electric Group/ Spectra Lighting & Power Solutions LLC

Cinmar Lighting Systems

Huda Lighting

Al AbdulKarim Trading Company

Key Topics Covered in the Reports

Overview and Genesis For the Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

Cross-Comparison of Saudi Arabia LED lighting Market with other Middle East nations

nations Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis

Major Entities Involved in Value Chain and their Strategies

Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Size, 2013-2018, By Sales Value

Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Segmentation, By Type of LEDs

Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Segmentation, By Usage

Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Segmentation, By Sector

Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Segmentation, By Region

Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Segmentation, By Sales

Cost Analysis/ Cost Component for LED Lighting in the Saudi Arabia Market

Decision Making Process Before Purchasing LED Lighting in the Saudi Arabia Market

Trends and Developments in the Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

Issues and Challenges in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

LED Lighting Market SWOT Analysis for the Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

Recent Technologies in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

LED Lighting Market Manufacturing Clusters for LED and Component Manufacturers in the Saudi Arabia

Government Initiatives and Regulations in the Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

Market shares of major players in Saudi Arabia Lighting Market

Lighting Market Competitive Scenario in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

LED Lighting Market Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market

LED Lighting Market Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Future Outlook and Projections, By Revenues, 2019-2023

Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Future Outlook and Projections, By upcoming Technologies in the Lighting Market

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/consumer-electronics/saudi-arabia-led-lighting-market/214915-95.html

