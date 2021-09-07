Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 1,180 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Saudi Arabia data center market report.

Saudi Arabia data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.85% during the period 2020−2026. Saudi Arabia data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is working with local players to develop a network of hyperscale colocation data centers in Saudi Arabia , with a strategy to attract USD 18 billion from investors by 2030. Global colocation service providers are expected to enter the Saudi Arabia data center market via strategic partnerships with local enterprises, MoUs with the government and telecom service providers are likely to grow during the forecast period. There is also increased investment in the country by cloud service providers such as Google and Oracle. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is one of the prominent locations in the Middle East for data center development, contributing to around 25% of the overall data center investment, and around 20% of the revenue share. Riyadh is the leading data center market in Saudi Arabia , with 9 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for over 35% of the existing power capacity, followed by Jeddah . Telecommunication Service providers such as Mobily, Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Salam (Integrated Telecom Company), and other companies such as Gulf Data Hub, NashirNet, and NourNet dominate the colocation market in Saudi Arabia . The National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) has been initiated under the Vision 2030 and the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative, designed to maximize the renewable energy potential in Saudi Arabia .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Saudi Arabia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 19



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 8



Coverage: 7 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in Saudi Arabia

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 14 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Saudi Arabia Data Center Market – Segmentation

As the price of SSDs is declining, the adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays will grow with cloud data center deployments in Saudi Arabia . HDD vendors also innovated their portfolios with high-capacity and high-performance ( 10k and 15k RPM) drives to reduce the adoption of flash drives, as they are cheaper than flash storage devices.

. HDD vendors also innovated their portfolios with high-capacity and high-performance ( and RPM) drives to reduce the adoption of flash drives, as they are cheaper than flash storage devices. Although basic PDUs have a presence in the market, intelligent PDUs expect to lead the PDU market as the demand to consume low power is growing in the market. Data center deployments will include the installation of 2N redundant PDUs at higher capacity.

Greenfield construction dominates the market. The market in Saudi Arabia will witness an increase in modular data center construction with the rise in investments in coming years. Huawei Technologies has a strong presence in the market and provides modular data center solutions for enterprise and government agencies.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Riyadh

Other Cities

Saudi Arabia Data Center Market – Dynamics

The revenue from the public cloud market expects over USD 850 million in 2021, which is likely to reach over USD 2.5 billion by 2026, with the SaaS segment emerging as the leading revenue generator and accounting for over USD 340 million in 2021. Scope Technologies, DesertClouds, Waja Media Solutions, Alfuzail, and BrighteningTech are some of the local cloud service providers in Saudi Arabia.

Global cloud providers such as IBM, SAP, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure have a strong presence in the Saudi Arabia market. For instance, Oracle opened a new cloud data center in Jeddah in 2020 that is available in the Oracle Cloud Console. In December 2020, Google, a cloud service provider, announced a partnership with Aramco to build a cloud region in Saudi Arabia and offer cloud services to customers that are currently under development.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Surge in Big Data and IoT fueling Data Centers Demand

Increased Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

COVID-19 Pandemic boosting the Data Center Market

Migration From On-premises Infrastructure to Colocation & Managed Services

Saudi Arabia Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Riyadh



Jeddah



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants:

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Ashi & Bushnag

Al-Latifia Trading and Contracting Company

Atkins

Capitoline

DC PRO

Edarat Group

EGEC

HATCO

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC Group

Juffali Airconditioning, Mechanical, and Electrical Company (JAMED)

Linesight

RED

SANA Creative Systems

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Canovate

Caterpillar

Conteg

Cummins

Eaton

Grundfos

HITEC-Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Gulf Data Hub

Salam (Integrated Telecom Company)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

NashirNet

NourNet

Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

